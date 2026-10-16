China has a significant cost advantage over Germany, the United States and Japan in green hydrogen production, with average costs projected at $120/MWh, according to a recent analysis by the Institute of Energy Economics at the University of Cologne (EWI). China could meet its entire hydrogen demand through domestic production, without relying on imports. Germany ranks second, with average costs of $175/MWh, based on a combination of domestic production and imports from North Africa and other European Union countries. The United States could also meet its entire hydrogen demand domestically, but ...

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