Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has published cybersecurity recommendations to protect industrial control systems accessible via the internet. The agency strongly recommends securing networked control systems. The guidance targets operators of small and very small facilities, including hydropower plants, wind farms, waste-to-energy facilities and PV installations of all sizes. The main recommendation is to eliminate direct internet access to plant control systems. In PV installations, these systems may include industrial controllers, communications equipment, monitoring ...

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