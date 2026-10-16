Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Peking ausbooten: Wolfram-Exploration in Nevada gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 11:16
27,440 Euro
+0,59 % +0,160
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,38027,44011:43
27,40027,42011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 11:00 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 16.10.2026 AT 12:00

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a confirmation to extend the maturity of a EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility loan agreement for a further period of one year in accordance with the extension option of the loan agreement. The new termination date is November 07, 2031. The credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 105 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.