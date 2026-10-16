The UN Climate Change Conference COP31 will take place in Türkiye in November 2026. A flagship target is to raise the share of final energy demand met by electricity from 20% today to 35% by 2035. Rising electricity demand signals rising affluence in developing countries, and progress towards "electrification of everything" via solar and wind. Dramatically cheaper, cleaner and more reliable domestic energy is a result. Most industrial economies (including USA, China, the European Union, Japan and Australia) have annual per capita electricity consumption in the range 6-12 MWh compared with the ...

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