September brought unusually large swings in solar irradiance across Asia, with few regions experiencing a typical month and some areas around 30% above or below normal breaking records, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Japan and Borneo were notably cloudier, while parts of China, Korea, the Philippines and eastern Indonesia recorded much sunnier conditions. An active typhoon season contributed to the sharp contrasts, while the outlook for the final three months of 2026 remains brighter across much of Southeast Asia and cloudier in parts of eastern China and Japan as El Niño continues ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...