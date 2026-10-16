Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 16.10.2026 AT 12:00

HELSINKI, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a confirmation to extend the maturity of a EUR 450 million sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility loan agreement for a further period of one year in accordance with the extension option of the loan agreement. The new termination date is November 07, 2031. The credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

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