Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 54th Heal Wellness ("Heal") location on October 17th, 2026, at 151 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary, AB. Located in Crowfoot, one of northwest Calgary's premier retail and commercial destinations, this new location further strengthens Heal's presence in the province of Alberta. Heal Wellness is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

Happy Belly 1

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"The grand opening of Heal in Crowfoot marks another step forward in our expansion across Alberta, and our disciplined approach to organic growth," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Crowfoot's established residential communities, strong household incomes and active retail environment make it a compelling fit for Heal. We look forward to bringing our fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls and smoothies to residents and visitors seeking convenient options that complement a busy and active lifestyle."

Crowfoot serves Calgary's growing northwest communities, combining established residential neighbourhoods with a major regional shopping centre, convenient CTrain access and a broad mix of national retailers, restaurants, entertainment and professional services. Strong household incomes, daily traffic and year-round consumer activity provide an attractive setting for Heal's wellness-focused menu. The location positions the brand to serve families, commuters, students and shoppers seeking fresh, convenient food throughout the day.

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"Alberta remains an important growth market for Heal as we continue to secure strong locations and expand our presence throughout Western Canada," added Sean Black. "Crowfoot reflects our disciplined approach to matching the brand with communities where we see a strong demographic fit and the potential to build lasting customer relationships."



Heal Wellness continues to expand across Canada and into the United States as part of Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging restaurant brands. The Company's growth strategy combines new franchise partnerships with continued investment from existing operators, supported by brand-specific operating expertise and a platform designed to help franchisees grow across multiple locations and concepts.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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