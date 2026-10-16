A research team in Turkey has assessed the potential of air-source heat pumps (ASHPs) to replace coal-fired heating in commercial poultry houses in cold climates. Combining experimental measurements, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations, and cost analysis, the researchers found that an ASHP system could reduce annual heating costs by approximately 44% compared with coal-fired heating, while maintaining suitable indoor conditions for broiler chickens. "The main novelty of this research lies in its integrated experimental, numerical, and techno-economic evaluation of an ASHP as a direct ...

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