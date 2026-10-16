Frost & Sullivan: Netradyne Receives the 2026 Global Commercial Vehicle Video Telematics Product Leadership Recognition for Excellence in AI-Driven Fleet Safety and Operational Intelligence

The company is recognized for advancing commercial fleet safety through AI-driven technology, consolidated telematics, and an operational intelligence platform that enables proactive risk prevention and driver empowerment.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Netradyne has been honored with the 2026 Global Product Leadership Recognition in the commercial vehicle video telematics space for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, operational efficiency, customer acquisition, and consolidated telematics. The recognition highlights Netradyne's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Netradyne excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on AI unified safety, an operational intelligence platform, and driver safety ecosystems, Netradyne has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-powered fleet safety have enabled it to expand its value proposition beyond conventional video telematics to proactive risk prevention, operational intelligence, and driver empowerment.

The Netradyne platform combines AI-powered video safety, real-time edge AI analytics, automated driver coaching, and performance analytics with capabilities such as GPS tracking, fuel analysis, maintenance insights, and hours of service compliance. The modular hardware and software portfolio provides fleets with a flexible and scalable approach to consolidated telematics, helping organizations simplify deployment while improving safety, operational efficiency, and workforce engagement.

"A key differentiator underpinning the reliability of the Netradyne platform is its ability to analyze 100% of drive time with up to 99% AI alert accuracy. Netradyne's reliability is proven through its combination of edge-based AI processing, ruggedized hardware architecture, multisensor integration, and real-time analytics," said Aaron Roberts Manoharan, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Since its founding in 2015, the company has grown to serve more than 3,000 customers and more than 450,000 active subscribers worldwide. Its customer acquisition strategy aligns AI-powered fleet safety technology with the operational realities and performance expectations of diverse transportation fleets, including long-haul trucking, waste management, construction, moving and storage, rental operations, engineering services, and electric mobility.

The Netradyne platform further supports customer value by bringing video safety, drowsiness and fatigue management, GPS tracking, fuel analysis, maintenance insights, and HOS compliance together through a single device, interface, and subscription model. Netradyne's human-centered design, including real-time in-cab audio alerts, driver alert buttons, and visible recording indicators, supports positive driver engagement, while configurable privacy modes help address workforce privacy expectations.

Frost & Sullivan commends Netradyne for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of commercial vehicle video telematics and driving tangible results at scale.

The transportation industry is moving beyond traditional video telematics toward AI-powered fleet intelligence," said Avneesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Netradyne. "Fleets need technology that not only provides visibility but also anticipates risk, supports drivers, and improves decision-making in real time. The recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our vision that the future of fleet safety will be built on intelligence, not simply recording events. We remain committed to advancing technologies that help create safer roads, stronger fleet performance, and better outcomes for drivers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Product Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Netradyne

Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for smarter fleets and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in driver safety and fleet management, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, improve fuel efficiency, and optimize operations. Netradyne sets the standard among fleet operating companies for enhancing and sustaining safety and efficiency outcomes through driver trust and lasting behavior change. Using AI-vision technology to analyze 150 billion minutes and 30+ billion miles, Netradyne offers an industry-first driver and fleet scoring system that recognizes and rewards safe, fuel-efficient driving behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco, Nashville, and Bangalore.

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