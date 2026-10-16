

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $611 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $548 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $622 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $1.989 billion from $1.928 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $611 Mln. vs. $548 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.989 Bln vs. $1.928 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News