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PR Newswire
16.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Intelligence-Driven Security for Macao: CTM and Huawei Partner to Fortify Network Security in the AI Era

Intelligence-Driven Security for Macao: CTM and Huawei Partner to Fortify Network Security in the AI Era

VIENNA, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Network X 2026, CTM delivered a keynote speech about its secure target network, highlighting its accelerated efforts to evolve networks from traditional connectivity pipes into intelligent, deterministic, and secure infrastructure, thereby speeding up the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises in Macao.

Driven by the stringent high-reliability and low-latency requirements of AI, CTM has envisioned an "intelligent, deterministic, and secure" network infrastructure. By introducing AGW and AI broadband network gateway (BNG) capabilities, CTM equips the network with intelligent service awareness and dynamic scheduling, intelligently steering traffic to optimal paths to elevate user experience and reduce international bandwidth costs.

Moving into AGW 2.0, CTM will integrate telemetry with AI-powered analytics to drive a major leap from manual optimization to AI-driven auto-optimization. This will deliver a deterministic, differentiated experience for high-value scenarios, fueling revenue growth for government and enterprise businesses.

CTM believes that future network security planning must extend beyond simply setting up a firewall at the network edge; security should instead be a built-in capability of the network itself. Guided by this vision, the industry can explore network modernization across three key areas:

  1. Built-in device security. By leveraging built-in security capabilities and AI-powered behavior analytics, devices can identify abnormal behaviors in real time. This drives a shift from traditional signature- and rule-based defense to intelligent, behavior-based detection.
  2. Security capabilities as a service. By pooling security capabilities like DDoS defense, IPS, and anti-phishing, carriers can provision network security services within days. This eliminates the need for manual on-site deployments and allows government and enterprise customers to subscribe to security services on demand, enabling rapid monetization of network security capabilities.
  3. Future-proofing for the quantum computing era. To counter the emerging security risks quantum computing poses to traditional cryptographic frameworks, CTM and Huawei have pioneered a joint innovation to deliver a target IP architecture featuring QKD-communication integration, enabling carriers to proactively advance quantum-safe technology validation and network planning. This will deliver next-generation security capabilities for data transmission in critical industries, while an innovative built-in QKD solution significantly reduces O&M costs.

Beyond charting the course for enhancing Macao's network competitiveness, these technology evolution roadmaps provide global carriers with a new blueprint for transitioning to intelligent, secure networks in the AI era.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intelligence-driven-security-for-macao-ctm-and-huawei-partner-to-fortify-network-security-in-the-ai-era-302911157.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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