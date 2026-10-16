P2X Solutions is injecting renewable e-methane produced at its plant in Finland into the country's natural gas network, enabling distribution to domestic customers and access to other European markets via the Balticconnector pipeline. Gasgrid, Finland's state-owned gas transmission system operator, has issued the country's first guarantees of origin for renewable e-methane produced at the facility. The certificates enable the renewable origin of the synthetic methane to be documented and verified, allowing customers to distinguish it from fossil natural gas. E-methane is produced by combining ...

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