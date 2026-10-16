Small Scale LNG Market worth $34.25 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Small Scale LNG Market expected to reach USD 34.25 billion by 2031 from USD 23.76 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period.

Browse 566 market data tables and 56 figures spread through 382 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Small Scale LNG Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Small Scale LNG Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 23.76 billion

USD 23.76 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 34.25 billion

USD 34.25 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.58%

Small Scale LNG Market Trends & Insights:

The small-scale LNG market is expanding as end users seek to reduce fuel costs, improve supply flexibility, and access natural gas in areas with limited pipeline infrastructure. The growing deployment of LNG fueling stations, satellite terminals, and decentralized liquefaction facilities, along with rising demand from heavy-duty transportation, marine bunkering, and off-grid power generation, is supporting market growth. The transition toward lower-emission fuels is further encouraging LNG adoption as an alternative to diesel and fuel oil. These trends are driving the adoption of modular liquefaction, truck-based distribution, advanced storage, and digital monitoring technologies, enabling faster deployment, greater operational flexibility, and lower infrastructure requirements.

Asia Pacific accounted for a share of 44.5% of the global small-scale LNG market in 2025.

By type, the regasification segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.36% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By mode of supply, the trans-shipment & bunkering segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.45% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By application, marine transport is expected to dominate the market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period.

Linde plc, Wärtsilä Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Shell plc, and ENGIE S.A. were identified as star players in the small-scale LNG market, as they have focused on innovation, have broad industry coverage, and have strong operational & financial strength.

McDermott, Black & Veatch, Snam S.p.A., and Nikkiso's Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

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The global small-scale LNG market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to rising natural gas demand, increasing adoption of LNG in transportation and marine applications, and growing investments in flexible LNG infrastructure. The expansion of LNG-fueled heavy-duty vehicles, marine vessels, and remote power generation is increasing the need for reliable LNG supply in areas with limited pipeline connectivity. Industries are also adopting LNG as an alternative to diesel and other higher-emission fuels to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency. Energy companies are investing in small-scale liquefaction plants, storage facilities, regasification units, satellite terminals, LNG trucking networks, and bunkering infrastructure to improve supply flexibility. In addition, advances in modular liquefaction, cryogenic storage, regasification, and digital monitoring technologies are improving operational efficiency and enabling faster project deployment. Growing demand for cleaner fuels, expansion of LNG distribution networks, and increasing energy requirements in remote and off-grid locations are expected to further support the growth of the small-scale LNG market.

Liquefaction is expected to be the second-fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

Liquefaction is expected to be the second-fastest-growing type in the global small-scale LNG market during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for LNG in areas with limited pipeline infrastructure. Small-scale liquefaction facilities enable natural gas to be converted into LNG closer to end-use locations, reducing transportation requirements and improving supply flexibility. Growing demand from industrial facilities, remote power generation, marine transport, and transportation is supporting the deployment of these facilities. In addition, modular and compact liquefaction technologies are reducing project development time and enabling flexible capacity additions. Rising investments in small-scale LNG plants and distributed gas infrastructure are further expected to support the growth of the liquefaction segment.

The trucks segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing mode of supply during the forecast period.

Trucks are expected to be the second-fastest-growing mode of supply in the global small-scale LNG market during the forecast period, owing to their flexibility in transporting LNG to locations without direct pipeline or terminal access. LNG trucks can supply industrial facilities, power plants, fueling stations, and remote areas over short and medium distances. The expansion of LNG fueling infrastructure and increasing demand for LNG in transportation are further supporting truck-based LNG distribution. Improvements in LNG storage tanks, transport equipment, and logistics infrastructure are also enhancing the safety and efficiency of LNG transportation by road.

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The heavy-duty vehicles segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

The heavy-duty vehicles segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing application in the global small-scale LNG market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for cleaner fuels in long-haul and commercial transportation. LNG provides a suitable alternative to diesel for heavy-duty trucks and other commercial vehicles because of its high energy density and longer driving range. Growing freight transportation, expansion of LNG fueling stations, and efforts to reduce emissions from road transport are supporting adoption. In addition, investments in LNG-powered heavy-duty vehicle fleets and fueling infrastructure are expected to further drive market growth.



South America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.



South America is the largest market for small scale LNG industry, South America is supported by increasing natural gas demand, expanding LNG infrastructure, and the need to supply energy to remote and off-grid locations. Countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru are developing natural gas and LNG infrastructure to support industrial, power generation, transportation, and marine applications. The expansion of LNG distribution networks and growing use of LNG as a transportation fuel are further supporting regional demand. In addition, investments in small-scale LNG terminals, liquefaction facilities, storage infrastructure, and LNG bunkering are improving gas availability. The replacement of diesel and other higher-emission fuels, along with the development of remote power and industrial projects, is expected to further support the growth of the South American small-scale LNG market.

Key Players

Leading players in the small scale LNG companies include Linde plc (US), Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Shell plc (UK), TotalEnergies (France), ENGIE S.A. (France), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Gasum Oy (Finland), Sofregaz (France), and Excelerate Energy, Inc. (US)

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Investment Funding

The small-scale LNG market has attracted uneven investment activity across LNG infrastructure, with funding levels fluctuating significantly during 2020-2025. Investment activity increased from one deal worth USD 0.2 million in 2020 to three deals totaling USD 8.1 million in 2021. Funding increased further in 2022, reaching USD 14.9 million across two deals, the highest level during 2020-2022. However, investment activity declined to one deal worth USD 1.0 million in 2023, followed by no reported deals in 2024, indicating a slowdown in new funding commitments. In 2025, investment activity resumed, with Avenir LNG securing USD 128.0 million in financing for two LNG bunkering newbuild vessels, supporting the expansion of small-scale LNG marine fuel supply infrastructure. The sharp increase in disclosed financing in 2025 reflects renewed capital deployment toward LNG bunkering and related small-scale LNG infrastructure.

Revenue Shift

The small-scale LNG market is expanding as industries, shipping companies, transport operators, and remote power users seek flexible and cleaner alternatives to diesel, fuel oil, and coal. Demand is increasing for small-scale liquefaction plants, LNG storage tanks, LNG trucks, ISO containers, LNG bunkering vessels, and regasification systems. Marine transport is a key growth area, supported by the increasing adoption of LNG-powered vessels and demand for ship-to-ship, ship-to-truck, and port-based LNG bunkering. Industrial and remote users are also adopting small-scale LNG where pipeline gas infrastructure is limited or unavailable. The small-scale LNG market is expected to reach USD 34.25 billion by 2031 from USD 23.76 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. Revenue is shifting toward integrated and flexible LNG solutions that combine liquefaction, storage, transportation, bunkering, and regasification. Modular liquefaction plants, LNG trucking, and distributed regasification systems are gaining importance as they enable LNG supply to areas without extensive pipeline networks. Growing demand for cleaner marine and industrial fuels, particularly in emerging markets, is further supporting the adoption of small-scale LNG solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the small-scale LNG market remained focused on strategic expansion, LNG infrastructure strengthening, and downstream supply-chain capabilities during 2025. A notable transaction was Stolt-Nielsen's acquisition of Avenir LNG, completed in April 2025, which increased Stolt-Nielsen's ownership of Avenir to 100%. Avenir operates small-scale LNG bunkering vessels, with additional vessels under construction. The acquisition strengthened Stolt-Nielsen's position in the small-scale LNG market, expanded its LNG bunkering capabilities, and enhanced its integrated LNG logistics platform. The transaction also supports greater control over LNG supply, transportation, storage, and marine fuel delivery. Another notable transaction was Excelerate Energy's acquisition of New Fortress Energy's LNG and power platform in Jamaica for approximately USD 1.055 billion in May 2025. The acquisition included LNG terminals and small-scale LNG storage and distribution capabilities, strengthening Excelerate's downstream presence and expanding access to flexible LNG supply across the Caribbean.

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