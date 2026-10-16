Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market worth $80.21 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the food and beverage metal cans market is estimated to be USD 57.19 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 80.21 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2031.

Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 57.19 billion

USD 57.19 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 80.21 billion

USD 80.21 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.0%

Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Trends & Insights:

The food and beverage metal can industry refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of metal cans, primarily made from aluminum or steel, for packaging food and beverages. These cans are widely used for preserving a range of products, including soft drinks, beer, fruit juices, energy drinks, canned vegetables, soups, and ready-to-eat meals.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

By fabrication type, the 2-piece cans segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period.

By material type, the aluminum segment is expected to account for the largest market share.

By coating type, the bright coating segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 70.7%.

By application, the food segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2%.

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The food and beverage metal cans market continues to expand as metal packaging adoption grows across beverages, processed foods, fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, pet food, and other food products. Metal cans offer key packaging benefits, including effective product protection, extended shelf life, convenience, stackability, and recyclability. Increasing consumption of convenient packaged foods and ready-to-drink beverages is further contributing to demand for metal can packaging.

Advancements in can manufacturing technologies, coating solutions, lightweighting, and recycling processes are improving the efficiency, functionality, and sustainability of metal packaging. Growing preference for aluminum cans, 2-piece can formats, and recyclable packaging solutions is being driven by the need for lightweight and resource-efficient packaging. In parallel, rising demand for carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, sports and energy drinks, convenience foods, and shelf-stable food products is creating further growth opportunities for metal can manufacturers. These trends are expected to support the continued growth of the global food and beverage metal cans market.

By application, beverages are expected to account for the largest market share.

The beverages segment's leading position is supported by the extensive use of metal cans for carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, sports and energy drinks, and other packaged beverages. Metal cans offer advantages such as portability, lightweight construction, product protection, stackability, and recyclability, making them well-suited for high-volume beverage packaging. Continued demand for convenient ready-to-drink products and the expansion of carbonated beverages, beer, energy drinks, and other canned beverages are expected to sustain the segment's dominant position.

By beverage can capacity, the 330 ml segment is expected to account for the largest market share and exhibit the highest growth rate

The 330 ml metal beverage can capacity is widely used across carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, sports drinks, and other ready-to-drink beverages, providing a convenient serving size for consumers and compatibility with established beverage filling and distribution systems. Its broad applicability across beverage categories, combined with consumer preference for convenient single-serving formats, is expected to support continued demand for 330 ml cans.

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By region, Europe is expected to exhibit the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe's growth is supported by its established food and beverage industry and continued demand for canned foods, beer, soft drinks, energy drinks, and other packaged products. Increasing emphasis on recyclability, circular packaging systems, resource efficiency, and sustainable packaging solutions is also supporting the use of aluminum and steel cans. The region's established collection and recycling infrastructure further supports metal packaging adoption across food and beverage applications.

Top Companies in the Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market

The report profiles key players such as Crown Holdings, Inc. (US), Ball Corporation (US), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CANPACK Group (Poland), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan) and others.

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Investment Funding Context

Kingcan Holdings is a Taiwan-listed metal packaging and container manufacturing company. The company announced additional corporate financial guarantees and endorsements totaling NT$735.27 million (USD 23.6 million) for two of its 100% owned subsidiaries, Joubert Holdings Limited and Shandong Fuchang Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. Kingcan Holdings' financing and capital support activities are designed to fulfill operational capital requirements and strengthen liquidity sources across its subsidiaries to support ongoing production and growth.

Revenue Shift Context

The food and beverage metal cans market is estimated at USD 57.19 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 80.21 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the same period. Metal cans are widely used to package various food & beverage products because they maintain quality in appearance, texture, flavor, and nutritional value while ensuring food safety. These aspects drive ongoing innovations in the metal cans market, where manufacturers prioritize food safety. However, growth is constrained by strict regulations on materials like aluminum and steel and inadequate infrastructure in emerging countries.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players are pursuing acquisitions and capacity expansions to strengthen their metal packaging portfolios, expand manufacturing capabilities, and meet growing demand for sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions. Ball Corporation acquired Alucan, a European leader in extruded aluminum aerosol and bottle technology, strengthening its sustainable packaging capabilities. The acquisition added manufacturing facilities in Spain and Belgium, supporting Ball's ability to address growing European demand for sustainable packaging. The transaction also supported Ball's expansion into reusable bottle solutions for personal care and home care applications, while contributing to its sustainability strategy through lightweighting and increased recycled content.

Crown Holdings, Inc. is strengthening its European beverage can operations by acquiring the Saarlouis facility in Germany, adding approximately 1 billion units of annual production capacity. After completing the transaction, Crown also assumed Helvetia's existing customer base and associated contracts. The acquisition expanded Crown's European beverage can manufacturing footprint and strengthened its ability to serve customers in the German and broader European beverage packaging market.

METAL CANS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, DECEMBER 2025- JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jun-26 Collaboration CANPACK Group (Poland) CANOVATION (US) CANPACK Group and Canovation formalized their collaboration to accelerate the commercialization of Canovation's CanReseal technology. The collaboration supports the development of sustainable metal can solutions, with the companies working toward the commercial launch of the technology for beverage and other can applications. Dec-25 Acquisition Ball Corporation (US) Benepack S.A. (Belgium) Ball Corporation announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Benepack S.A., a European beverage can manufacturer. The transaction is expected to strengthen Ball's beverage packaging presence in Europe and expand its participation in the region's aluminum beverage can market.

Company Revenue Share Details

The food and beverage metal cans market remains moderately fragmented, with leading companies including Crown Holdings, Inc. (US), Ball Corporation (US), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CANPACK Group (Poland), and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan). The top five companies are estimated to account for a significant share of the market. These companies compete through broad metal packaging portfolios, extensive global manufacturing networks, advanced can manufacturing and coating technologies, strong customer relationships, and solutions tailored to diverse food and beverage applications.

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