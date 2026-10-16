CSL Group Acquires SIMPL Wireless to Bring Critical Connectivity to North America

Adding multi-carrier eSIM, a unified connectivity management platform and Tier-1 US carrier partnerships to CSL's global IoT connectivity platform

LONDON and DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, the leading global provider of Critical Connectivity, has acquired SIMPL Wireless, the US-based IoT eSIM connectivity provider. The acquisition gives CSL a North American home and gives customers connectivity that is simple, fast and fully under their control, within a single, resilient connectivity service.

As IoT estates grow across borders, enterprises need to manage every SIM, contract and network from one place. Unified management lowers cost and speeds deployment, while multi-network resilience keeps devices connected when a network goes down.

The acquisition, CSL's second in 2026 following IoTM Solutions in July, strengthens CSL's ability to help customers build resilient IoT estates - with the uptime and operational control that life, mission and business-critical applications demand.

Simple. Fast. Yours.

SIMPL's promise is simple, fast and yours: connectivity that goes live quickly, runs on the SIMs, APNs, hardware and carrier contracts customers already have, and keeps them in control of every connection. EverSIM, its multi-carrier eSIM built on unmodified, GSMA SAS-certified Thales eUICC infrastructure and native to SGP.22 and SGP.32, gives customers the option to buy connectivity from SIMPL or bring their own from up to 100 mobile network operators, with 5G Standalone support, backward-compatible to NB-IoT. A single SIM SKU carries a native primary carrier profile, and customers can localise anywhere by downloading local profiles over the air, with backup profiles that step in automatically if the primary network goes down and hand back when it returns. Compass, its single-pane-of-glass platform, gives customers one dashboard and one API to activate, monitor and manage SIMPL SIMs alongside existing carrier SIMs, with automated self-healing via auto-profile fallback.

Historically, enterprise eSIM deployments have taken a year or more because of platform integrations, carrier certifications and custom development. EverSIM compresses that timeline to days, enabling customers to move quickly from proof of concept to production while maintaining centralised oversight. Speed, simplicity, control - it just works.

With established partnerships including T-Mobile and Thales, SIMPL serves Solution Providers and Resellers in addition to customers across retail, transport, energy and EV charging. This gives CSL an immediate US customer base, local go-to-market capability and Tier-1 carrier relationships.

Combined with CSL's patented rSIM multi-network resilience and IoTM's connectivity orchestration, SIMPL completes a single operating model for customers: manage every SIM and eSIM, and stay online when a network fails.

Jason Morrow, CEO of SIMPL Wireless, said:

"SIMPL was built on three ideas: speed, simplicity and control. IoT connectivity should be fast to activate, run on what customers already have, and stay theirs to control - it should just work. Joining CSL Group puts that on a platform engineered for uptime and backed by three decades of critical connectivity expertise. For our customers, nothing changes on day one except what we can now offer them."

The SIMPL team will join CSL Group, and SIMPL will continue to serve its existing customers, carriers and partners - as SIMPL Wireless, a CSL Group company.

Expanding CSL in North America

CSL already delivers managed IoT connectivity and patented rSIM resilience across more than three million connections in building security, healthcare, infrastructure, utilities and transport. SIMPL gives CSL the US base, carrier relationships and local team to bring that capability to North American customers.

Together, CSL, IoTM and SIMPL enable customers to deploy globally, connect with confidence, automate SIM and eSIM lifecycle management and keep critical devices online as their estates grow.

Ed Heale, CEO of CSL Group, commented:

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between flexibility and resilience. Bringing SIMPL into CSL Group gives us a home in North America and a platform that lets customers connect anywhere, with the certainty critical applications require."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CSL Group

CSL Group is the world's leading provider of Critical Connectivity. Founded in 1996, CSL has spent three decades building the expertise, resilience and managed infrastructure that life, mission and business-critical IoT applications depend on. Today, CSL manages over three million connections across building security, healthcare, infrastructure, utilities and transport, delivering always-on, fully managed, multi-path IoT solutions at scale. Where other connectivity providers deliver a commodity, CSL delivers certainty: designing, deploying and managing secure, resilient solutions tailored to the environments where failure is not an option.

Learn more at csl-group.com.

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About SIMPL Wireless

SIMPL Wireless is a US-based eSIM-as-a-Service provider headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. Its EverSIM multi-carrier eSIM and Compass platform deliver IoT connectivity that is simple, fast and yours. Customers can buy connectivity from SIMPL or bring their own from up to 100 mobile network operators, activate quickly on the hardware and carrier contracts they already have, and manage every connection through one dashboard and one API. SIMPL is built on GSMA SAS-certified Thales infrastructure and works with partners including T-Mobile and Thales. SIMPL Wireless is a CSL Group company.

Learn more at justsimpl.com.

For more information, contact: marketing@csl-group.com

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