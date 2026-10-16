

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $684 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $1.348 billion, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.423 billion or $1.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 27.7% to $3.79 billion from $5.24 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $684 Mln. vs. $1.348 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.79 Bln vs. $5.24 Bln last year.



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