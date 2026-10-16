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ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 13:14 Uhr
166 Leser
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TKSoftware Inc.: TKSoftware Launches ICONIC Pro, Uniting Practice Management and Clearinghouse in a Single System

CARMEL, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / TKSoftware Inc. today announced ICONIC Pro practice management, a single platform that carries a patient visit from the appointment book to the payer and back again. An appointment booked in ICONIC Scheduling opens as the encounter in the ICONIC Scribe app on the provider's iPhone. What the provider says in the exam room becomes a structured note, then coded charges, then - after one approval by a billing specialist - a built claim sitting in the clearinghouse.

That last step is what separates ICONIC Pro from the rest of the category. TKSoftware is the clearinghouse. Claims are not handed to an outside vendor for delivery, and remittances do not come back through one. The company that writes the software also holds the payer connections, runs the enrollments, and programs the edits.

No third-party clearinghouse. Not a reseller agreement, not a pass-through.

Most billing software connects to a clearinghouse someone else operates. When a claim stalls, the practice calls the software vendor, who calls the clearinghouse. TKSoftware removed that hand-off by being both ends of it - the company has operated as an advanced medical claims clearinghouse for 24 years, and ICONIC Pro is the practice management software built on top of its own pipe.

About TKSoftware Inc.

TKSoftware Inc. is a provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions, specializing in medical billing software and its own medical claims clearinghouse. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the company helps practices across the United States shorten the revenue cycle, reduce denials, and accelerate reimbursements. For more information, visit www.tksoftwareinc.com or call 317-228-0857.

Media Contact Information

Tony Kurzendoerfer
TKSoftware Inc.
tony@tksoftwareinc.com
13172280857
www.tksoftwareinc.com

SOURCE: TKSoftware Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tksoftware-launches-iconic-pro-uniting-practice-management-and-c-1237565

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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