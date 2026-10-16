Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Peking ausbooten: Wolfram-Exploration in Nevada gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2026 13:18 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awaken Your Senses: Embrace the Golden Hour Privilege at WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc

Awaken Your Senses: Embrace the Golden Hour Privilege at WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc

Discover a new rhythm of island living on Vietnam's Pearl Island, where a 24-hour culinary journey and shared experiences redefine the beachfront escape.

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As golden sunset season unfolds, WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc, Vietnam's first WorldHotels-branded resort, introduces its Ultra All-Inclusive experience, bringing together beachfront relaxation, culinary discoveries and memorable moments from sunrise to starlight.

Just ten minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport and close to Duong Dong center - the island's cultural and entertainment hub, the beachfront resort features 465 rooms and suites, offering an inviting balance of coastal tranquility and island exploration.

A Holiday Without Watching the Clock

Inspired by the philosophy "Live in the Moment. Together", Ultra All-Inclusive offers a seamless 24-hour holiday designed around the freedom to enjoy every moment at your own pace.

Unlike conventional dining schedules, the experience unfolds around the clock. Mornings begin with breakfast at TERAI, the resort's all-day dining restaurant, followed by poolside bites and craft beer at Nori Pool Bar. As golden hour arrives, imagine sipping a perfectly crafted cocktail at Sora Sky Bar, where the setting sun paints the sky in shades of orange, pink and purple. More than just drinks, sunset cocktails celebrate nature's grand finale, before late-night flavours and overnight refreshments carry the experience into a new morning.

Selected local and international beverages are available during designated service periods, allowing guests to savour each experience without interruption.

One Stay. Endless Ways to Experience Phu Quoc.

Beyond dining, Ultra All-Inclusive brings families and couples together through memorable activities. Children explore more than 15 play areas at Gemy Kids Zone, while families enjoy outdoor movies and lively poolside celebrations. Couples can reconnect over sunset cocktails, shared cooking experiences or peaceful moments together.

For those seeking a slower pace, Pearl Sense Spa offers soothing sauna sessions and rejuvenating foot treatments, complemented by exclusive body massage privileges for longer stays.

"Our Ultra All-Inclusive experience is about giving guests something truly valuable - the freedom to enjoy their time together," said Mr. Subash Gadtaula, General Manager. "When every detail is thoughtfully considered, guests can simply embrace the moments that matter."

At WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc, Ultra All-Inclusive is more than a collection of privileges. It is freedom to live every moment, together.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/awaken-your-senses-embrace-the-golden-hour-privilege-at-worldhotels-long-beach-resort-phu-quoc-302911196.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.