Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has revealed that Dubai retained its position as the world's leading destination for new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) in 2025, ranking first globally for the fourth consecutive year. According to data from the Financial Times' fDi Markets, a leading source of greenfield FDI intelligence, Dubai topped the ranking of 233 cities, ahead of London, Singapore, Riyadh and Bengaluru. The results reflect the strength of the emirate's investment environment and its appeal to creative businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and talent from around the world.

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Dubai Culture: Dubai ranks first globally in attracting new FDI projects in cultural and creative industries in 2025 (Graphic: AETOSWire)

In 2025, Dubai attracted 754 new projects in the cultural and creative industries, with greenfield FDI capital inflows reaching US$3.756 billion and generating 19,304 jobs. Based on the Financial Times' definition of creative industries, the emirate ranked first globally for both project numbers and job creation, and second for greenfield FDI capital inflows.

Growth spanned advertising and public relations; specialised computer programming; data processing and digital services; film, media and gaming; AI-powered creative technologies; creative education; professional services; design and architecture; crafts; performing arts; and museums and historical sites. This breadth reflects the diversity of Dubai's creative economy and its capacity to respond to technological and economic change.

India was the largest source of greenfield FDI capital inflows into Dubai's cultural and creative industries, accounting for 19% of the total, followed by the United States at 17.5%, China at 13%, Malaysia at 12%, and the United Kingdom at 9%. By project numbers, the United Kingdom led with a 21.5% share, followed by India at 21%, the United States at 14% and France at 4%.

Dubai's performance was supported by an investment environment offering full foreign ownership, efficient business setup, specialised creative and technology clusters, long-term residency pathways for talent, advanced digital and logistics infrastructure, and access to regional and international markets. Alongside the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, these advantages support business growth and strengthen the emirate's position as a destination for investment in the cultural and creative industries.

*Source: AETOSWire

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Contacts:

Antoine Boghos

antoine@ciceroandbernay.com