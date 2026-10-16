St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Treehouse Sanctuary, Inc. ("Treehouse Sanctuary" or the "Sanctuary"), a Florida nonprofit interfaith religious organization, announces that it has filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, against the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, by and through Mayor Ken Welch in his official capacity.





Treehouse Sanctuary, Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/318876_0b8f1674d43cab0a_001full.jpg

The case is styled Treehouse Sanctuary, Inc. v. The City of St. Petersburg, Florida, Case No. 8:26-cv-03106. The complaint was filed on October 12, 2026.

The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief permitting the Sanctuary to resume religious worship, weddings, faith-based gatherings and community events at its church located at 919 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Florida. The building was constructed in 1926 and was originally designed and used as a place of religious assembly.

Treehouse Sanctuary is represented by Luke Lirot, Esq. and Rachel Ricks, Esq. of Luke Charles Lirot, P.A. of Clearwater, Florida.

About Treehouse Sanctuary, Inc.

Treehouse Sanctuary, Inc. is a Florida nonprofit interfaith religious organization located at 919 10th Avenue North in St. Petersburg, Florida. Housed in a historic church built in 1926, the Sanctuary hosts religious worship, ceremonies, weddings, faith-based gatherings and community events open to people of all traditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318876