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ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Real Tested Inc.: Guava Strain Guide Disambiguates Phenotypes and Breeders

Independent Resource Clarifies Lineage and Seed Origins for Consumers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Guava is a name shared by several cannabis plants, with the Guava described by Leafly and AllBud being a sativa-leaning Gelato phenotype from the Cookies Fam, while Top Dawg Seeds' earlier Guava came out of its 2011 Stardawg release, according to the Guava strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc.

Flavour Chasers also sells Guava seeds bred from Stardawg × Afghani, highlighting why the same strain name can refer to plants with different reported genetic backgrounds.

The guide aims to distinguish those lineages and breeders for consumers looking for clearer information about the origins of products sold under the Guava name.

Different Genetics Sharing the Guava Name

The Guava strain name is not tied to a single universally documented lineage.

The guide distinguishes the Gelato phenotype associated with the Cookies Fam from earlier Stardawg-related Guava genetics and from separately named strains such as Strawberry Guava, Guava Cake, Pink Guava and Guava Gelato.

It also excludes Guava IX, a separate Stardawg × Guava cross, from the main potency analysis to avoid combining laboratory records from distinct varieties.

This distinction is important because products carrying similar or identical names may represent different crosses, phenotypes or seed lines.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Guava Name

The Guava lab test summary includes 92 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Guava name.

Across those records:

  • Median total THC: 23.52%
  • Middle 50% of results: 21.32%-25.73%
  • CBD: none of the 28 tests reporting CBD reached 1%

These results come from a relatively small historical sample.

They are name-matched observations and may not represent current lots or verified genetics. The figures should not be interpreted as a prediction of the potency or composition of any current Guava product or seed line.

Limited Data and Multiple Lineages

The combination of multiple reported genetic backgrounds and a limited number of historical laboratory records makes broad conclusions about Guava difficult.

The guide therefore separates the available lineage records rather than assuming that all samples reported under the Guava name are genetically equivalent.

By comparing the Cookies Fam Gelato phenotype, Stardawg-related versions and other similarly named strains, the guide is intended to provide a clearer view of what is documented and where uncertainty remains.

The full Guava strain guide is available at:

https://guavastrain.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://guavastrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network with 50 numbered cannabis strain stamps, each linking to its own guide. The site describes itself as having 42 characters or worlds, no paid coverage, and sources shown on pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.
Babu Kipkorir
Email: info@guavastrain.com
Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Website: guavastrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guava-strain-guide-disambiguates-phenotypes-and-breeders-1237117

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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