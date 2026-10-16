PHSC Plc - Resignation of Non-Executive Chair

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2026

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Resignation of Non-Executive Chair

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Non-Executive Chair, Lorraine Young, has tendered her resignation and will stand down from her position on the Board with effect from 31 December 2026.

Lorraine has served on the Board since April 2016 and assumed the role of Non-Executive Chair in October 2024, when it was announced that the Company's co-founder and former Chair/CEO would be stepping down. In that capacity, she led the recruitment of Nikki Porter as CEO and has played an important role in supporting the leadership transition and developing the Company's plans for recovery and achieving sustainable growth. An independent process to identify Lorraine's successor will now commence.

Nikki Porter, CEO, commented:

"I would like to thank Lorraine for her years of dedicated service to PHSC and, in particular, for the considerable contribution she has made in guiding the Company through a period of significant change. Her experience, commitment and support have been greatly valued by the Board and by me personally. We look forward to continuing to work with her through an orderly handover period and wish her every success with her future endeavours when she steps down at the end of the year."

For further information please contact:

PHSCplc

Nikki Porter

CEO

nikki.porter@phsc.co.uk Tel: 01622 717 700

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

AlbR Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9400

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC is a specialist services group helping organisations manage risk, strengthen compliance and operate with greater confidence. Across Safety, ISO Systems, Security and PHSC Academy, our businesses work as a connected group, providing practical expertise that helps clients protect their people, property, performance and reputation.

For further information please visit: www.phsc.plc.uk.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulatedundertheMarketAbuseRegulation(EU)No.596/2014asitformspartofUnitedKingdomdomesticlawbyvirtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.