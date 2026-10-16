Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Completes Tokenization of 5,000 Troy Ounces of Physical Silver; Tokens Are Listed on Ault Markets with Trading Anticipated to Commence Within Weeks

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Global Commodities, Inc. ("AGC"), has successfully completed the tokenization of 5,000 troy ounces of physical silver, representing a significant milestone in the Company's strategy to bring real-world assets ("RWAs") onto blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The tokenized silver, which represents exposure to physical spot silver, has now been listed on Ault Markets, a software platform which provides access to a decentralized exchange ("DEX") operating on the Ault Blockchain. Ault Markets, the software platform ("Ault Markets"), was developed by an indirectly held wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Trading in the tokenized silver is expected to commence within weeks. Each token represents 1 troy ounce of silver and holders of the tokens have the right to redeem tokens for delivery of physical silver in 100- token increments. All of the physical silver represented by the tokens are held in secure vaults at The Wyoming Reserve.

The announcement represents an important step in the Company's previously announced strategy to combine its holdings of physical commodities with blockchain technology, creating new opportunities for the development, distribution and trading of tokenized RWAs. The successful tokenization of 5,000 troy ounces of silver represents the next stage of that strategy, moving beyond physical commodity acquisitions and effectively converting them into blockchain-based digital assets.

Unlike the Company's existing holdings of other digital assets, the new tokenized silver offering is associated with a tangible underlying commodity, with its economic exposure tied to the spot silver market. The Company believes this approach creates an opportunity to connect traditional precious metals markets with the emerging decentralized financial infrastructure.

On October 8, 2026, Hyperscale Data announced the launch of live, invitation-only access to the DEX through Ault Markets, with plans to introduce tokenized silver, gold, platinum and potentially other precious metals. With the initial 5,000 troy ounces of silver now tokenized and listed, the Company has achieved its first announced silver tokenization milestone. Access to the DEX through Ault Markets remains in its invitation-only beta phase, with interested eligible participants able to request access through www.AultMarkets.com.

"We believe this development represents an important milestone for both AGC and the Ault Blockchain ecosystem," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "Earlier this year, we told our stockholders that we intended to acquire physical silver and develop the infrastructure to tokenize RWAs. We purchased the silver, established relationships for precious metals procurement and custody, launched access to a DEX and have now completed the tokenization of our initial 5,000 troy ounces of silver."

Following the model of other decentralized exchanges, listing decisions and trading on the DEX are not controlled by any centralized entity. The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities to tokenize additional precious metals and other eligible RWAs, subject to applicable legal, regulatory, custody and operational requirements.

Additionally, the Company believes that increased adoption of tokenized RWAs could generate additional economic activity throughout the Ault Blockchain ecosystem, though no assurance can be given regarding future trading volumes, adoption or financial results. Further details regarding the anticipated commencement of silver trading, access requirements and additional tokenized assets are expected to be announced as the initiatives progress.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Another of Hyperscale Data's wholly owned subsidiaries, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets and the third wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.