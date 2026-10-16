Azitra, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis on October 26, 2026

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 A.M. Eastern Time, on October 26, 2026. The Company's common stock will continue to be traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "AZTR" and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on October 26, 2026. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 05479L401.

At the annual meeting of stockholders held on June 15, 2026, the Company's stockholders granted the Company's Board of Directors the discretion to effect reverse stock splits of the Company's common stock through amendments to its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, at a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-30, with such ratio to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors. On October 14, 2026, the Board of Directors of Azitra approved the final split ratio of 1-for-10 and the effective date of October 26, 2026.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every ten shares of the Company's issued common stock will be converted automatically into one issued share of common stock without any change in the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split. It is not necessary for stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the reverse stock split, although stockholders may do so if they wish.

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the reverse split. Stockholders of record who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares, will be entitled to receive cash (without interest) in lieu of fractional shares, equal to such fraction multiplied by the average of the closing sales prices of the common stock on the NYSE American during regular trading hours for the five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the effective date of the reverse split (with such average closing sales prices being adjusted to give effect to the reverse split).

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued shares of the Company's common stock from 60,603,742 shares to approximately 6,060,374 shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of the Company's equity awards and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price. Stockholders whose shares are held in brokerage accounts should direct any questions concerning the reverse stock split to their broker. All stockholders of record may direct questions to the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Co., at [email protected] .

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 8, 2026, which is available free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at https://azitrainc.com/.

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology and novel products across therapeutics, cosmeceuticals and biotechnology applications. The Company's portfolio is highlighted by ATR-COSF, a recombinant protein technology designed for cosmetic and skincare applications, and ATR-04, an investigational live biotherapeutic for EGFR inhibitor associated rash. Azitra has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for EGFRi-associated rash, which impacts approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. Azitra is also advancing additional recombinant protein initiatives designed to support biotechnology research and manufacturing applications. Azitra's technology platforms combine engineered proteins, topical live biotherapeutics, artificial intelligence, and a proprietary microbial library to develop differentiated products for consumer, research and healthcare markets. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," "would," "target," "continue," "ongoing" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company's common stock, (ii) the ability or inability to maintain the listing of Azitra's securities on the NYSE American, and (iii) statements about our clinical and preclinical programs, and corporate and clinical/preclinical strategies, including our cosmeceutical strategy.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the timing of clinical trials and their results; we may experience enrollment delays; we may experience delays in the provision of initial or additional safety data, as applicable, and topline results for ATR-04 and, if we do, such data and results may not be favorably received; the safety and efficacy of our product candidates; possible delays in regulatory approval or changes in regulatory framework that are out of our control; our estimation of addressable markets of our product candidates may be inaccurate; we may fail to timely raise additional required funding; more efficient competitors or more effective competing treatment may emerge; we may be involved in disputes surrounding the use of our intellectual property crucial to our success; we may not be able to attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; earlier study results may not be predictive of later stage study outcomes; and we are dependent on third-parties for some or all aspects of our product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing. Additional risks concerning Azitra's programs and operations are described or incorporated by reference in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on August 12, 2026 with the SEC. Azitra explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except to the extent required by law.

Contacts

Norman Staskey

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

231-632-0002

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

646-577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Azitra, Inc.