China's Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) have proposed prohibiting exports of selected high-efficiency perovskite and tandem solar manufacturing technologies, alongside new restrictions on advanced polysilicon, wafer and crystalline-silicon cell production know-how. The proposals, published on Oct. 16 under Joint Announcement No. 48 of 2026, would add 12 photovoltaic technologies to China's Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited or Restricted from Export. They are part of a broader consultation covering 40 technologies across sectors including ...

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