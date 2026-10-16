Level Access Named a Leader in the Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility

Level Access also placed among the two highest-scoring vendors in all the five Use Cases in its companion report, Critical Capabilities

STAFFORD, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Access, a global provider of digital accessibility solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility Platforms, and was positioned highest in Ability to Execute among all vendors evaluated.¹

Gartner also published a companion Critical Capabilities report evaluating vendors against five use cases. Level Access placed among the two highest-scoring vendors in all five: Shift-Left Development, Enterprise Monitoring, Expert Conformance Evaluation, Mobile and Non-Web Coverage, and Program Enablement and Procurement.²

"AI is building the digital world faster than any team can manually audit for accessibility, and that exposure compounds with every release," said Mark Zablan, Chief Executive Officer of Level Access. "Whether a product is truly accessible, and whether organizations can show the evidence, is now a question buyers, regulators, and customers are all asking. The most recognizable brands in the world have trusted us with that call for 25 years."

A category under pressure

The problem behind the category is getting worse. WebAIM's annual analysis of the top one million home pages found Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) version 2 failures on 95.9% of them in 2026, up from 94.8% a year earlier, ending six consecutive years of improvement.³ Level Access research published this month found that among professionals using AI for accessibility work, 99% say it sped up at least one stage of building software, while only 30% say it sped up testing.4 As building outpaces checking, organizations need support to embed accessibility accountability across their existing AI-enabled workflows.

According to its website, when deciding to create a Magic Quadrant, "Gartner selects markets that are established, distinct and viable, where comparative vendor analysis is valuable to clients."5

We believe this focus on digital accessibility reflects a category that has become a condition of doing business: Enterprises increasingly require evidence of accessibility before they purchase, and laws including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (EAA) have increased legal expectations and enforcement scrutiny, driving more organizations to make accessibility a priority. People with disabilities in the U.S. also represent roughly $675 billion in annual spending power, and organizations building experiences that don't work for them miss out on that reachable market.6

Human judgment stays in the loop

Closing that gap takes more than automation alone. WCAG 2.2 is explicitly designed to be testable through a combination of automated testing and human evaluation. Human judgment is part of how the standard works, not a layer added on top of it. Eighty-nine percent of professionals surveyed say humans need to stay closely involved as AI use expands.4

"Accessibility has always been evaluated after the fact, once something is already built and in front of people, but AI and agentic workflows have collapsed the time teams have to look," said Andrew Chung, Chief Product Officer of Level Access. "We're building the accessibility layer for development workflows so defects can be addressed earlier, before code is committed, inside the tools teams already use, held to the same standard our experts have always applied."

What the platform does

The Level Access Platform brings that expertise into the tools organizations already use to build, embedding accessibility guidance directly into existing development workflows.

To learn more about Level Access's recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility Platforms and the companion Critical Capabilities report, visit levelaccess.com/gartner.

Note from Gartner

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Magic Quadrant graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from levelaccess.com/gartner.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility Platforms, By Brent Stewart, Nabeeha Ahmed, Paige Kirk, Sarah Baumunk, 6 October 2026. Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Digital Accessibility Platforms, By Nabeeha Ahmed, Brent Stewart, Paige Kirk, Sarah Baumunk, X October 2026. WebAIM, The WebAIM Million, 2026. Level Access, Eighth Annual State of Digital Accessibility Report, September 2026. Gartner, Magic Quadrant FAQ, accessed September 2026. Disability:IN and the American Institutes for Research, The Next Growth Market: Inside the $675 Billion Consumer Opportunity, 2026

About Level Access

Level Access is a global leader in digital accessibility, trusted by the world's most recognizable brands for 25 years. As AI changes how the digital world gets built, Level Access is the accessibility layer in an organization's development workflow, combining automation with expert guidance to help teams find and fix accessibility issues, and providing evidence to help demonstrate the accessibility of what ships.

Along with friends and family, the world's 1.3 billion people with disabilities control an estimated $18 trillion USD in spending power. Building accessible digital experiences helps organizations reach this market and support compliance with laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (EAA). Learn more at levelaccess.com.

For more information:

Lizzie Wood

Fire on the Hill

lwood@fireoth.com

+44(0)207 403 4411

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