Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Saxon Capital Group, Inc. (OTCID: SCGX) announced that it has closed on the purchase of 62 acres of residential property in Beulah, North Dakota. The company intends to develop the property as its first Saxon Solar Home Community, featuring modern-designed homes that incorporate Energy Glass Solar and other energy-saving features.

Saxon Capital Group Acquires 62 Acres in Beulah, North Dakota, for Planned Saxon Solar Home Community

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The City of Beulah and Mercer County are positioned for significant industrial growth, with major proposed investments in energy, critical-mineral processing, and related manufacturing expected to create additional demand for housing. Local economic-development officials have identified an existing housing shortage and anticipate that additional housing will be needed to accommodate new workers and residents as planned industrial projects advance. Saxon intends for its proposed community to help meet that demand by offering a range of housing options for area residents, incoming employees, and their families.

The company's plans were recently featured in the Beulah Beacon newspaper, including its intention to build its energy efficient, first model home in spring 2027. Saxon intends to work in full cooperation with Mercer County and the City of Beulah to address their housing needs as it advances planning for the proposed community. The model-home schedule remains subject to financing, permitting, site preparation, weather, and other construction requirements.

Located in Mercer County, the 62 acre property offers expansive views and space for a variety of housing options. Saxon's preliminary concept includes townhomes, six-family condominium buildings, affordable homes, and a primary focus on higher-priced, energy-efficient executive homes designed by Saxon. The company also envisions generously sized residential lots and a dedicated area of RV garages for residents seeking storage for boats, snowmobiles, recreational vehicles, and other equipment. The final layout, housing mix, lot sizes, and amenities are currently being designed.

Beaver Brinkman, Economic Development/Operations Director for The City of Beulah, has been working with Saxon to find properties for housing and to introduce the company to the area. For Beulah, it will lead the way in new home construction techniques using Energy Glass technology in America. Brinkman said this will open the door to solving the town's housing crisis and give the area the ability to grow as new industries come to the area. "It means affordable housing, which means more workforce here," Brinkman said. "The key factor in growing a community is to have housing for people to be able to live in the community." Brinkman said a recent feasibility study showed Mercer County needed more than 300 housing units to handle the potential incoming population. Teaming up with Energy Glass and Solar Home Builders, a Saxon Capital Group division, Brinkman believes it could solve the issue of affordable housing in the area. "We've been looking for ways to develop housing in Mercer County with the potential growth we're looking at," Brinkman said. "We don't market ourselves very well. With an outstanding medical center and schools, with tremendous amenities at our campgrounds and with Lake Sakakawea nearby, we have a lot of things people would basically love any place else in the country. We take a lot of that for granted." Brinkman said he and Saxon are still working out just how much land can be developed in the area, with the ultimate idea of creating an entire subdivision of new homes with the Energy Glass technology. "At the state level, there are many people excited about this potential," Brinkman said. "All of a sudden, we'll have affordable housing."

Energy Glass Solar is a patented, optically clear solar-glass technology designed to generate electricity while preserving visibility through the glass. By incorporating electricity-generating glass into its homes, Saxon intends to help residents reduce the amount of electricity they purchase from their utility. The company has previously described potential electricity-cost reductions of an estimated 40% or more for its solar-home approach. Actual savings for the Beulah homes have not yet been established and will depend on the amount and placement of Energy Glass, each home's design and electricity use, seasonal light conditions, utility rates, and the final energy-system configuration. The previously stated range is not a guarantee of savings or elimination of utility bills.

Saxon intends for all homes in the community to be energy efficient. In addition to the planned use of Energy Glass, the company is evaluating other energy-saving construction methods and features. The features included in any particular home will depend on its final design, product availability, applicable requirements, and development costs.

The company believes its planned construction approach could shorten the time needed to complete a home once site development is finished and a foundation is in place. Saxon's target is approximately three months from the start of home construction to move-in, subject to final designs, permits, materials, labor, inspections, weather, and other construction conditions. This is a planning estimate, not a guaranteed delivery date.

The proposed community is in the early planning stage. Development will depend on financing; site, engineering, and infrastructure feasibility; utility access; any required zoning changes; permits; and other approvals. Cooperation with local officials does not constitute project approval. The project's scope, features, and schedule may change, and there can be no assurance that it will be developed as currently envisioned.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Saxon Capital Group's proposed development in Beulah, North Dakota; the planned housing mix, lot sizes, amenities, and energy-saving features; the use and anticipated performance of Energy Glass Solar potential reductions in residents' electricity costs; construction timelines, including the planned spring 2027 model home; anticipated regional industrial investment, employment growth, and housing demand; and project financing and approvals. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including the availability of financing; zoning, permitting, and regulatory approvals; site conditions and infrastructure requirements; construction costs; material and labor availability; weather; market demand; utility rates and policies; the performance and availability of energy technologies; and delays, changes, or cancellations affecting proposed regional industrial projects. Any electricity-cost savings discussed are estimates or potential outcomes, not guarantees, and actual savings will vary by home, system configuration, usage, and local conditions. There can be no assurance that the community will be developed as described or within the anticipated timeframe. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement, and Saxon Capital Group undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

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