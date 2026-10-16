On Monday, October 26th, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and GX Acceleration Agency will hold the GGX (Global GX) Finance Summit at Tokyo Prince Hotel and online. The Summit will advance discussions on transition finance, industry decarbonization, and the role of business and finance in driving decarbonization. It will also promote cooperation among government, industry, and the financial sector, and lead international rulemaking toward achieving both emission reductions and economic growth.

Outline of GGX Finance Summit

Date: October 26th, 2026 10:00 16:20 (JST, GMT+9:00)

Venue: Tokyo Prince Hotel (Tokyo) (3-3-1 Shiba-Koen, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-8560, Japan)

Organizer: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), GX Acceleration Agency

Co-organizer: GX Future Consortium

Format: Hybrid (On-site and on-line)

Language: Japanese/English (with English/Japanese simultaneous interpretation)

Press Registration

Please complete your registration by accessing the official website below.

Registration Site *Please proceed your registration from the link in the official website.

https://ggxf-summit.go.jp/english/index.html

Deadline of the registration

Writer Still Camera Video Camera Pre-registration deadline (Onsite Attendance): Monday, 19 October, 2026, 17:00 JST

Writer Pre-registration deadline (Online Attendance): Thursday, 22 October, 2026 JST

*As the summit date approaches, the attendance certificate for "Onsite Attendance" or the viewing link for "Online Attendance" will be sent via email.

Program

10:00-10:05 Opening Remarks (*Pre-recorded Session)

TSUTSUI Yoshinobu (Chairperson, GX Acceleration Agency)



10:05-10:10 Keynote Speech (*Pre-recorded Session)

The Rt Hon Lord Alok Sharma KCMG (Chair, Transition Finance Council)



10:10-10:20 Keynote Address 1 "Toward Global Decarbonization: Energy Transition in Asia and Japan's Role"

Asia's decarbonization is the key to achieving global net zero. Given the challenges faced by fossil-dependent Asia, what contributions could Japan's GX policy make to support Asia's energy transition tailored to the regional circumstances?



ISHII Naoko (Director and Professor, Center for Global Commons, The University of Tokyo)



10:20-11:20 Panel Discussion 1 "Global Trends Shaping the Green Transformation"

Crisis in the Hormuz, rising energy prices, renewed interest in industrial competitiveness, AI/data center-driven increase in electricity demand. Factors shaping the green transformation (GX) agenda are shifting rapidly. Against this backdrop, this panel will examine implications for GX policies, assessing how the triple mandate of energy security, growth, and decarbonization will be achieved. Implications for Asian economies, with strong ties with Japan, will also be discussed by the panel.



Moderator

YONEYAMA Yasuaki (Director, Finance and Sustainability, GX Acceleration Agency)



Panelist

ARIMA Jun (Project Professor, Graduate School of Public Policy (GraSPP), University of Tokyo (U-tokyo) /Senior Councilor, Japan Organization for Metal and Energy Security (JOGMEC))

Sean Kidney (CEO and Co-founder, Senior Leadership Team, Climate Bonds Initiative)

Sherry Madera (Chief Executive Officer, CDP)

Mary L. Schapiro (Vice Chair for Global Public Policy at Bloomberg L.P., where she also serves as Special Advisor to the Founder and Chairman; Vice Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ)) (*Pre-recorded Session)

YAMASAKI Ryo (Special Advisor, Energy Investment Unit, Office of Chief Energy Economist, International Energy Agency (IEA)) (*Virtual Participation)



11:40-11:50 Special Lecture 1 "From Disclosure to Action, and Onward to Markets: Accelerating GX through Knowledge and Practice"

Viewing GX as an investment in growth rather than simply a cost, the remarks will explore how corporate transformation and market creation can reinforce each other. They will also examine how the newly launched GX Future Consortium, through its twin focus on "knowledge" and "practice," can help turn disclosure and dialogue into action, leading to concrete financing and real-world implementation.



ITO Kunio (Director of Hitotsubashi CFO Education and Research Center Professor Emeritus Hitotsubashi University Chair of the GX Future Consortium)



11:50-12:00 Special Lecture 2 "Advancing Transition Finance: Global Progress and the Road Ahead"

The remarks will look at the progress of transition finance globally and ICMA's work in this area, and explore the challenges and the way forward for further advancing transition finance and directing capital toward the real-economy transition.

Nicholas Pfaff (Deputy CEO, International Capital Market Association (ICMA))



12:00-12:20 Special Discussion "Investing for Real-World Emissions Reductions" (*Pre-recorded Session)

How can investors move beyond portfolio decarbonization and direct capital toward investments that drive meaningful emissions reductions in the real economy? From an impact investing perspective, this dialogue will explore how investors can identify where their capital can make the greatest difference, how finance has contributed to addressing systemic challenges such as climate change, and what needs to come next for capital to support transformation in the real economy.



Amit Bouri (Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN))

IOMORI Kanae (Director, Credit, GX Acceleration Agency)



13:30-13:45 Guest Remarks

KATO Masahiko (President CEO, Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Chairperson, The Japanese Bankers Association) (*Pre-recorded Session)

UCHIDA Kazuto (President, Government Pension Investment Fund)



13:45-14:00 Keynote Address 2 " POWERR GX for Japan's Growth and Energy Resilience

As the global energy landscape undergoes significant transformation, we will present the latest development in GX (Green Transformation) in Japan and around the world, including the Japanese Government's newly unveiled "POWERR GX" initiative.



ITO Sadanori (Director-General, GX Policy Group, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI))



14:00-15:00 Panel Discussion 2 "Scaling Up Transition Finance: Mobilizing Capital for Real-World Decarbonization"

This session will highlight the evolution of international guidelines for transition finance, together with policy and market initiatives across jurisdictions, and explore key challenges and potential solutions for project development and capital mobilization in diverse markets, emerging economies.



Moderator

HAYASHI Reiko (Senior Advisor, The International Capital Market Association)



Panelist

HAYASHI Sho (Policy Fellow On Energy Transition And Finance, Asia Zero Emission Center, Economic Research Institute For Asean And East Asia)

ISHIKAWA Tomohiro (Chief Transition Engagement Officer, Sustainable Business Division, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

Marlene Puffer (Chair, Taxonomy and Transition Planning Council, Business Future Pathways, Canada) (*Virtual Participation)

Robert Youngman (Team Leader, Green Finance and Investment, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD))



15:15-16:15 Panel Discussion 3 "GX Industries as a Driver of New Growth: Unlocking Japan's Strengths for New Industrial and Investment Opportunities

This panel will explore the conditions and initiatives necessary to foster new industrial clusters that can drive GX-led growth, leveraging regional strengths while taking into account economic security and supply chain considerations, and to build sustainable industrial ecosystems.



Moderator

UMADA Takaaki (Director, FoundX, The University Of Tokyo)



Panelist

INOUE Toshihiko (Managing Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Planning Division, THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.)

NAITO Yutaka (Managing Director, GX Sustainability Lead, BlackRock Japan)

Akifumi Chris Takigawa (Head of Market Development Japan, Strategy, Newlab)

and more





This panel will explore the conditions and initiatives necessary to foster new industrial clusters that can drive GX-led growth, leveraging regional strengths while taking into account economic security and supply chain considerations, and to build sustainable industrial ecosystems. UMADA Takaaki (Director, FoundX, The University Of Tokyo) INOUE Toshihiko (Managing Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Planning Division, THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.) NAITO Yutaka (Managing Director, GX Sustainability Lead, BlackRock Japan) Akifumi Chris Takigawa (Head of Market Development Japan, Strategy, Newlab) and more 16:15-16:20 Closing Remarks

SHIGETAKE Naoki (COO, GX Acceleration Agency)

*The above programs and speakers may be subject to change at the discretion of the organizer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261016759741/en/

Contacts:

GGX Finance Summit 2026 Registration Desk (E-mail: ggxf-summit-reg@convention.co.jp)