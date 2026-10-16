Ascendis Pharma: Once-Weekly TransCon CNP (Navepegritide) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for the Treatment of Achondroplasia in Children

Final European Commission decision expected during Q4 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for once-weekly TransCon CNP (navepegritide) in the European Union for the treatment of achondroplasia in children two years of age and older whose epiphyses are not closed. The final European Commission (EC) decision on Ascendis Pharma's Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) is expected during Q4 2026.

"We are pleased to receive this positive opinion reflecting the unique profile of TransCon CNP," said Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ascendis Pharma. "With a highly favorable response from the achondroplasia community to its differentiated profile, TransCon CNP remains a foundational product in our growth disorder portfolio, positioned to support our Vision 2030 objectives."

CHMP adopted its positive opinion following its review of the MAA for TransCon CNP, which included clinical data from three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials and up to three years of open-label extension data. The pivotal ApproaCH Trial data is available in JAMA Pediatrics.i

TransCon CNP was designated as an orphan medicine during its development. EMA will now review the information available to date to determine if the orphan designation can be maintained.

If authorized by the EC, Ascendis expects its first EU launch of TransCon CNP under the brand name YUVIWEL to be in Germany during Q1 2027.

About TransCon CNP

TransCon CNP is a prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) administered once weekly, designed to provide continuous exposure of active CNP to receptors on tissues throughout the body to counteract the overactive FGFR3 signaling in achondroplasia. It is the only approved therapy to provide continuous systemic exposure to active CNP over the weekly dosing interval. In February 2026, TransCon CNP was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the trade name YUVIWEL to increase linear growth in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with achondroplasia with open epiphyses. A final decision by the European Commission is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition arising from a systemic fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) variant that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways, estimated to affect more than 250,000 people worldwide. While historically considered a bone growth disorder, the FGFR3 variant seen in achondroplasia is expressed in tissues throughout the body, causing serious muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications in addition to skeletal dysplasia. Medical complications of achondroplasia vary across different stages of life. Throughout infancy and childhood, observed complications include spinal abnormalities, enlarged brain ventricles, impaired muscle strength and stamina, hearing deficits and chronic ear infections, upper airway obstructions, sleep-disordered breathing, hip problems, leg bowing, and chronic pain; many of these persist or worsen in adulthood. These medical complications can affect physical well-being and quality of life, and may be impacted by a range of individual, clinical, and social factors. Some individuals with achondroplasia require multiple procedures and surgeries to address specific functional or anatomical concerns.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis' future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) the anticipated timing of the European Commission's final decision on Ascendis' Marketing Authorisation Application for TransCon CNP (navepegritide), expected during the fourth quarter of 2026, (ii) the potential for the European Commission to grant marketing authorization for TransCon CNP, (iii) Ascendis' expectation and anticipated timing for its first European Union launch of TransCon CNP under the brand name YUVIWEL in Germany in the first quarter of 2027, (iv) the potential for TransCon CNP to contribute to patient care and to serve as a foundational product in Ascendis' growth disorder portfolio in support of its Vision 2030 objectives, (v) Ascendis' ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients, and (vi) Ascendis' use of TransCon to develop new and potentially best-in-class therapies to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including, without limitation: dependence on third-party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis' products and product candidates; risks related to regulatory review and approval, including the possibility of delays, requests for additional data or analyses, restrictions or limitations on use, approval with labeling that is more limited than expected, or failure to obtain approval in the United States, European Union, or other jurisdictions; clinical development risks, including that results from ongoing or future trials may not confirm earlier data; unforeseen safety or efficacy findings in development programs or on-market products; manufacturing, supply chain, quality, or logistics issues that could delay development or commercialization; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen research and development or selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs impacting Ascendis' business generally; market acceptance, pricing, and reimbursement challenges, including payer coverage decisions and health technology assessments; competitive developments, including new or improved therapies; intellectual property protection, freedom-to-operate, and litigation risks; Ascendis' ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; cybersecurity, data privacy, and information technology disruptions; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, public health, and business factors, including tariffs, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis' business in general, see Ascendis' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis' other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, and YUVIWEL are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © October 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contacts: Media Contact: Chad Fugere Melinda Baker Ascendis Pharma Ascendis Pharma +1 (650) 519-7494 +1 (650) 709-8875

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i Savarirayan R, McDonnell C, Bacino CA, et al. JAMA Pediatr 2026;180(1):18-25. Published online November 17, 2025. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2025.4771