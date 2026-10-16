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CE

WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5 | Ticker-Symbol: CIAH
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 12:42
0,278 Euro
+7,75 % +0,020
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
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ASIEN
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CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2540,28415:45
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 15:10 Uhr
117 Leser
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China Eastern Airlines Supports WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 with Comprehensive Services

China Eastern Airlines (CEAir)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) provided comprehensive services for competitors and guests and showcased professional aviation skills and technologies at the 48th WorldSkills Competition (WorldSkills Shanghai 2026) as a National Strategic Partner and Designated Air Carrier.

China Eastern Airlines Supports WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 with Comprehensive Services: China Eastern Airlines Supports WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 with Comprehensive Services

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The event, which concluded in Shanghai recently, brought together more than 1,300 competitors from 68 countries and regions to compete in 64 skill events.

At Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, CEAir staff provided services including information, check-in, guidance, and assistance with border formalities.

During the event, 69 CEAir cabin crew members served as ushers at the opening ceremony, and 20 volunteers from CEAir's "Lingyan" team provided protocol support at both the opening and closing ceremonies.

Another 15 cabin crew members served as models for the hairdressing event, and five aircraft maintenance specialists provided technical support for the aircraft maintenance event.

At the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo, CEAir set up a 300-square-meter exhibition booth showcasing a range of technological innovations, including IPT flight simulators, VR aircraft maintenance training equipment, AI-powered cargo safety technology and a smart robot for preparing healthy meals.

The booth offered visitors a closer look at the professional skills behind aviation operations and their practical applications through live demonstrations, presentations and interactive experiences.

During the event, nearly 1,400 CEAir flights provided complimentary Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to follow the competition on board.

The airline's "Skills for Success" WorldSkills Shanghai 2026-themed aircraft has operated nearly 300 flights and carried more than 60,000 passengers since its launch in May. Its 22 international routes cover 16 countries and regions.



Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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