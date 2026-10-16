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CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
16.10.26 | 15:17
2,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7202,76015:45
2,7202,76015:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 15:10 Uhr
129 Leser
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FREELANDER to Showcase British Design and Intelligent Technology at 2026 Chery International User Summit

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER will showcase FREELANDER 8 at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, hosted by Chery Auto at its global headquarters in Wuhu, China, next week. The brand joins the Summit following its Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026, where the UAE was confirmed as its first international market.

Held under the theme "ECO-TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE", the Summit will bring together users, media and ecosystem partners from around the world to showcase green tech and ecosystem innovations from Chery Auto.

FREELANDER 8 against the Abu Dhabi skyline

FREELANDER 8 against the Abu Dhabi skyline

British Design Meets Intelligent Technology

FREELANDER 8 reflects the brand's three product pillars: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom. Its Castle-Style Body Design, Signature Interlocking Headlights and Iconic Triangle Window draw on the brand's design heritage, while the First Row Commander Seat offers an elevated driving position. Inside, the Surround View Gallery centres on a 46.3-inch 8K Mini LED far-side screen, and the intelligent cockpit is powered by the Qualcomm SA8295P Automotive-Grade Chip. L2+ driver assistance comes as standard, with more than 30 assistance functions.

FREELANDER 8 combines a 2.0T Dedicated Hybrid Engine with dual-motor all-wheel drive and dual-chamber air suspension. Its 34.12 kWh battery supports an all-electric range of 110 km and a total range of 886 km, both measured on the combined cycle, and its i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) offers nine modes, including Sand Mode. Figures apply to the Middle East market model; specifications vary by market and trim level.

Experiences for Global Guests

During the Summit, international media, content creators and dealer partners will experience FREELANDER 8 on and off road, including wading sections, in its First International Test Drive. FREELANDER 8 will also be on display, giving visitors the chance to see the vehicle up close.

Guests will also be welcomed to FREELANDER Nightfall, a British-themed brand evening in Wuhu, by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. To date, more than 3,000 AiMOGA robots have been delivered across more than 60 countries and regions.

From Abu Dhabi to Wuhu, FREELANDER will continue to carry its heritage forward under its slogan, "Beyond the Legend". Further details will be shared during the Summit.

Media contact

Daniel Bao: freelander.international@mychery.com
https://www.cheryinternational.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80b25d83-4c30-4d22-adaa-b733696413a2


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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