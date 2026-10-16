Medical Care Technologies Inc. to Report Strongest Quarter of the Past Year in Upcoming Results

Third-Quarter Revenue Expected to Surpass All Trailing Quarters Over the Last Calendar Year, Driven by Software and Collectibles Partnership Sales

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it expects third-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for release in the coming weeks, to show the strongest quarterly revenue of the past calendar year.

The Company expects Q3 revenue to exceed every trailing quarter over the last twelve months. The anticipated strength is driven by two sources that are now producing: initial software revenue under the Company's first paid external software agreement, and sales activity through its subsidiaries' partnership with a multi-billion-dollar collectibles company. This follows full-year 2025 results in which MDCE reported revenue of $1,071,812, a 63% increase from $656,402 in 2024, and net income of $230,768, up 53% from the prior year. The expected Q3 outcome continues the operating improvement that began in 2025 after a net loss of approximately $387,000 in 2023.

Management anticipates that revenue can continue to increase in the coming quarters and throughout 2027 as software execution advances and the collectibles partnership develops. That anticipation is tied to the commercial tracks already open. It is not a projection of specific future results.

The Company recognizes that share issuance over the past year has been a primary concern for shareholders. Management is focused on converting the capital that was raised into operating revenue and is evaluating capital-structure steps intended to reduce the impact of future dilution as those commercial tracks advance. No specific corporate action is being announced in this release.

"We expect to report our strongest quarter of the past year, driven by software and our collectibles partnership," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Shareholders have lived through the dilution. The priority now is to show that the capital raised is finally producing increasing revenues, and to build on that base in the quarters ahead."

Full third-quarter results will be released in the coming weeks. The Company is not providing specific revenue or earnings figures at this time.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-to-report-strongest-quarter-1237371