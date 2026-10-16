Nouria Names Joy Almekies Director of Fresh Food and Culinary

Appointment strengthens fresh food leadership and supports continued culinary innovation

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Nouria today announced the hiring of Joy Almekies as Director of Fresh Food and Culinary, reinforcing the company's commitment to making fresh food a defining part of its guest experience and future growth.

Almekies brings more than 25 years of foodservice experience spanning convenience retail, menu development, and operations. She most recently served as Senior Director of Food Services at Global Partners where her responsibilities included foodservice strategy, profitability, food safety, training and acquisition integration.

In her new role, Almekies will lead Nouria's fresh food and culinary initiatives, focusing on menu innovation, product quality and consistent execution. She will work closely with the fresh food and operations teams to strengthen training and help stores deliver food that meets guest expectations for taste, freshness and value.

"Fresh food is central to Nouria's future. We want guests to think of us as a destination for a great meal," said Joe Hamza, Chief Operating Officer of Nouria. "Joy brings the experience to develop compelling food programs and the leadership to help our teams deliver them consistently. That combination is essential to our mission of delivering the ultimate guest experience and creating delight with every visit."

Earlier in her career, Almekies held foodservice roles with J. Polep Distribution Services and New England Pantry/White Hen Pantry. She holds a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from Johnson & Wales and has completed leadership development programs at Wharton and MIT Sloan.

"What attracted me to Nouria was its commitment to people and its thoughtful approach to building a lasting food program," said Almekies. "Great food starts with a great team, supported by strong training and consistent execution. I look forward to working alongside the Nouria team to develop food our guests love and give them more reasons to return."

About Nouria

Nouria is a family-owned convenience, food, and fuel retail company headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, the company operates more than 300 convenience store locations, 93 car washes, and multiple travel centers across New England and the Southeast. Nouria also supplies fuel to independent retail sites under brands including Shell, Irving, Gulf, Sunoco, and Citgo. The company is committed to delivering an outstanding guest experience and supporting the communities it serves.

Media Contact

David Heilbronner, Director of Marketing | dheilbronner@nouria.com | 508-314-5149

SOURCE: Nouria

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nouria-names-joy-almekies-director-of-fresh-food-and-culinary-1237596