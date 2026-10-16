Quantexa Joins United Nations Global Compact, Reinforcing Commitment to Human Rights, Fair Labor, the Environment and Anti-Corruption

Signatory status formalizes Quantexa's commitment to responsible, sustainable business practices as the company continues to scale globally

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence, today announced it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, committing to align its strategy and operations with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 20,000 companies based in over 160 countries and more than 60 Global Compact Networks. It calls on companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the SDGs.

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Quantexa is committed to aligning its strategies and operations with these universal principles and to taking actions that advance societal goals. Participation does not constitute an endorsement from the United Nations, nor is it an accreditation of a company's sustainability performance; rather, it represents a public commitment by signatories to work toward the Ten Principles and to report annually on progress. For Quantexa, the move reflects a long-term commitment to responsible business conduct rather than a one-off gesture, and the company will communicate transparently on its progress over time, including through its participant profile on the UN Global Compact website.

Reinforcing a Responsible Growth Strategy

The announcement supports Quantexa's broader strategy of responsible and sustainable growth as the company continues to scale internationally. Joining the UN Global Compact provides a recognized framework that brings together several areas already important to the business, including human rights, fair labor practices, environmental responsibility and ethical business conduct.

It also complements Quantexa's ongoing work to strengthen its environmental, social and governance (ESG) maturity, including its progress toward ISO 14001 certification, sustainability reporting and other environmental and social commitments. Taken together, these efforts are intended to demonstrate that responsible business practices are embedded into how Quantexa operates and grows, rather than treated as standalone initiatives.

As Quantexa continues to expand its customer base across financial services, the public sector and insurance, the company's participation in the UN Global Compact also helps address increasing expectations from enterprise customers and investors around responsible business practices, while reinforcing its position as a well-governed, sustainable and values-led global company.

"As Quantexa grows, so does our responsibility to our people, our customers, and the communities we operate in," said Vishal Marria, CEO and founder of Quantexa. "Joining the UN Global Compact formalizes a commitment to human rights, fair labor practices, environmental responsibility, and integrity that has always been core to who we are, and it strengthens our resolve to be a positive force as we scale globally."

- Vishal Marria, CEO and Founder, Quantexa

Benefits for Customers and Partners

For Quantexa's customers and partners, many of which operate in heavily regulated sectors such as financial services and insurance, formal alignment with the Ten Principles provides an externally recognized reference point for vendor due diligence and responsible sourcing requirements. It also commits Quantexa to reporting publicly each year on its progress, giving customers and partners an ongoing, transparent record of the company's conduct rather than a one-time statement.

Quantexa's participant profile, including details of its progress against the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals, will be available on the UN Global Compact website at https://unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/219813-Quantexa-Limited.

To learn more about Quantexa's ESG initiatives and commitments, please visit https://www.quantexa.com/esg-commitments/.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security. The company has been named as a Decision Intelligence category and innovation leader by all of the major industry analyst firms. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Michael Lane Quantexa michaellane@quantexa.com

Ben Davies SourceCode Communications Ben.davies@sourcecodecomms.com