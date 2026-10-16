Embrace the Warmth of a Captivating Beachfront Escape at Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa

SANYA, China, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled along the pristine shores of Yalong Bay on Hainan Island, China's premier tropical destination, Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa offers a captivating beachfront retreat overlooking the crystal waters of the South China Sea. Fringed by a stretch of soft white sand and surrounded by ten hectares of lush tropical gardens, the resort invites guests to embrace the effortless beauty and tranquility of island living. Originally designed by renowned interior design firm CCD (Cheng Chung Design), the resort completed a comprehensive enhancement in 2020, blending contemporary elegance with the natural charm of its coastal surroundings.

Guests are invited to discover a collection of six distinctive restaurants and bars, each offering its own unique culinary experience. Curated Half Board Room packages add convenience and value, allowing travelers to fully immerse themselves in a carefree tropical getaway. At Marriott Café, extensive breakfast and dinner buffets highlight international favorites alongside authentic local delicacies from Hainan. Beachfront Fish Bar pairs breathtaking ocean views with a relaxed seaside ambiance, creating the perfect setting for leisurely lunches, sunset cocktails, and al fresco dining beneath the stars. Edogin Japanese Restaurant presents refined Japanese cuisine crafted with precision and artistry, while Marriott Chinese Restaurant celebrates the rich flavors and traditions of Chinese gastronomy. For moments of relaxation, the Lobby Lounge offers an inviting setting to enjoy afternoon tea and light refreshments throughout the day.

Beyond the beach, the resort offers a thoughtfully curated wellness journey inspired by the restorative spirit of Yalong Bay. Guests can rejuvenate body and soul with personalized treatments at the tranquil spa or experience the calming resonance of singing bowl therapy at Herb Room, a serene garden sanctuary designed to foster mindfulness and connection with nature. Complemented by a diverse selection of recreational activities, including beachfront yoga, Tai Chi on the lawn, swimming and tennis, each experience encourages guests to reconnect, recharge and embrace the vibrant rhythm of tropical resort life.

Discover an elevated beachfront retreat, where tropical serenity and thoughtfully curated experiences await. For reservations and enquiries, please contact us at +86 898 8856 8888 or mhrs.syxmc.reservation@marriott.com.

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