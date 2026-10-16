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ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Highlights Ongoing Partnership With No Kid Hungry on World Food Day

Company celebrates a $100,000 investment to help address childhood hunger across the United States

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / World Food Day shines a light on the importance of ensuring everyone has access to the food they need to live healthy, active lives. In recognition of the day, WK Kellogg Co is highlighting its ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry and a recent $100,000 donation that supports the organization's efforts to help end childhood hunger across the United States.

For more than a decade, WK Kellogg Co has partnered with No Kid Hungry to help connect children and families with nutritious meals. The $100,000 donation is part of the company's broader commitment to helping address food insecurity and create stronger, healthier communities.

According to No Kid Hungry, 1 in 5 children in the United States faces hunger, impacting an estimated 14 million kids. While significant progress has been made, the need remains substantial, making continued investment and collaboration critical.

"WK Kellogg Co's commitment to ending childhood hunger goes far beyond a single investment - it reflects more than a decade of showing up for kids and families. Their partnership with No Kid Hungry and support of the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger means more communities reached, and more kids with access to the meals they need to thrive," said George Kelemen, Senior Vice President, Program Partnerships, Campaigns & Advocacy, No Kid Hungry.

"At WK Kellogg Co, we believe every child deserves access to nourishing meals," said Stacy Flathau, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, WK Kellogg Co. "Supporting No Kid Hungry is one of the many ways we bring Feeding Happiness, our sustainable business strategy, to life. Together, we're helping more families access the food they need while creating stronger, healthier communities where children can reach their full potential."

This contribution builds on WK Kellogg Co's longstanding efforts to support programs and partnerships that help more children access the resources they need to succeed.

Click here to join us in supporting No Kid Hungry's efforts to help end childhood hunger across the United States.


Helping more kids access the food they need to be their best

Find more stories and multimedia from WK Kellogg Company at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: WK Kellogg Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wk-kellogg-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/wk-kellogg-co-highlights-ongoing-partnership-with-no-kid-hungry-on-world-1237601

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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