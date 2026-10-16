Lenny's Holdings, LLC: Lenny's Day Returns Wednesday, October 21

Lennys Grill & Subs celebrates 28 years with $2.99 sandwiches

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Lennys Grill & Subs, your favorite neighborhood sub shop, is celebrating 28 years with the return of Lenny's Day on Wednesday, Oct. 21. As part of Lenny's Day, guests can get any 7.5" sandwich for just $2.99 with the purchase of a drink at all Lenny's locations nationwide. To find your neighborhood Lenny's, visit Lennys.com/locations.

Lenny's Rewards members who order on Lenny's Day will automatically be entered for a chance to win free sandwiches for a year, with one winner selected from every Lenny's location.

"Lenny's Day is all about celebrating our guests and the communities that have supported us for the past 28 years," said Matt Cook, Chief Operating Officer of Lennys Grill & Subs. "There aren't many places you can get a freshly made, piled-high sandwich for $2.99 anymore, and we think that gives people a pretty good reason to celebrate with us on Oct. 21."

Founded in the Memphis area in 1998, Lenny's has spent nearly three decades serving freshly prepared grilled and deli sandwiches known for generous portions and bold flavor. Lenny's Day celebrates that history while giving longtime fans and new guests alike a chance to enjoy a Lenny's favorite at a throwback price.

Lenny's Day - Wednesday, Oct. 21

Any 7.5" sandwich for $2.99 with the purchase of a drink

Available at all Lenny's locations

Lenny's Rewards members who order on Lenny's Day are entered to win free sandwiches for a year

One winner will be selected from every Lenny's location

Guests can download the Lenny's app and join Lenny's Rewards at Lennys.com/download-app.

Lenny's Secret Menu items are excluded from the Lenny's Day offer.

About Lennys Grill & Subs

Founded in 1998 in Bartlett, Tennessee, in the Memphis metropolitan area, Lennys Grill & Subs is a restaurant franchise brand with locations across 12 states. The brand is built on a commitment to exceptional quality, generous portions, and outstanding value. The brand's authentic Philly cheesesteaks and signature deli subs feature freshly sliced meats and cheeses, along with bread baked fresh daily in its restaurants. Lenny's pairs its distinctive menu with warm hospitality to deliver a guest experience rooted in quality and value. Its franchise model brings that same commitment to entrepreneurs seeking to build a business in their communities. These principles remain at the heart of the brand's vision for growth.

For more information, visit Lennys.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Collins

pcollins@lennys.com

SOURCE: Lenny's Holdings, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/lennys-day-returns-wednesday-october-21-1237299