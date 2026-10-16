

EQS Newswire / 16/10/2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST



BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2026 - In response to President Xi Jinping's initiative to invite 100,000 young Americans to China over the next five years, a China-US youth exchange event was held from Oct 12 to 14 in Beijing, bringing together more than 200 students from both countries to engage in cross-cultural dialogues.





https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202610/16/WS6ad1f5d7e4b06d4aa05633a1.html