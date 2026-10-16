The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has issued a final affirmative injury determination in its Solar IV investigation targeting crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules, imported from India, Indonesia, and Laos. The decision clears the final legal hurdle for federal trade protection, finding that dumped and subsidized imports from the three Asian nations cause material injury to domestic solar manufacturers. As a direct result of the ruling, the U.S. Department of Commerce will issue official antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders, ...

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