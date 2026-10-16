Antea Group UK: Antea Group Ranks #16 in Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment

The report identifies the key global players in environmental & sustainability (E&S) consulting revenue for FY 2025.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Antea Group, whose global operations include Antea Group UK, has been?ranked #16?in the?latest?Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment.

This report, curated by Environment Analyst, a leading provider of business intelligence for the global environmental services sector,?identified?the top global consultancies in environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting based on revenue from the 2025?financial year.?

The rankings are based on financial data?submitted?through Environment Analyst's annual survey and verification process or estimated from publicly available sources.?The study offers valuable insights into industry trends, revenue breakdowns, M&A activity, and growth opportunities.

Additionally,?Inogen Alliance,?co-founded by Antea Group in 2001 to support multinational clients,?is on the list ranked at #19. Together, these rankings highlight the international reach and collaborative networks that support Antea Group UK's work across markets.

"Being part of a globally recognised organisation gives our team the opportunity to draw on a wealth of international knowledge and experience while maintaining the local working relationships and flexibility our clients value," said Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK. "As we continue to grow our presence in the UK, we look forward to building on these strengths, expanding our capabilities, and finding new ways to support our clients as their needs evolve."

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About Antea Group UK?

Antea?Group?is an environment, health,?safety?and sustainability consultancy. By combining strategic thinking with technical?expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address?ESG?business?challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique?objectives. Our consultants equip?organisations?to better understand threats, capture?opportunities,?and find their position of strength.?We?maintain?a global perspective on ESG issues not only through our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister?organisations?in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.??Learn more at?anteagroup.uk.

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is the trusted intelligence hub for the environmental and sustainability consulting sector, with a global membership community of over 40,000 environmental professionals. Market Intelligence Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, featuring bespoke market intelligence reports, data sets, competitor profiles, business news and insights.

Find more stories and multimedia from Antea Group UK at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group UK

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group-uk

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SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-ranks-%2316-in-environment-analysts-global-environme-1237606