Vortex Companies: Vortex Promotes Dan Watson to EVP, Vortex International; Appoints James Sargeant as SVP, Managing Director, UK & Ireland

Vortex Promotes Dan Watson to EVP, Vortex International; Appoints James Sargeant as SVP, Managing Director, UK & Ireland

Leadership appointments reinforce Vortex's long-term international strategy and continued investment in UK and European markets.

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex), a global leader in trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Watson to Executive Vice President, Vortex International, and the appointment of James Sargeant as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of UK & Ireland services. These leadership appointments reflect the company's growing presence across the UK and Europe and its commitment to building a stronger, more integrated international business.

"Our vision for Vortex has always extended beyond the markets we serve today," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "Dan has been instrumental in establishing our international presence, building relationships and identifying opportunities that position us for long-term success. His promotion reflects our confidence in his leadership and our commitment to putting the right people in place to scale the business. "With Dan leading our international strategy and experienced executives like James joining the team, we have the leadership in place to drive international growth, scale our services, and expand our capabilities to meet growing market demand."

Watson will oversee the strategic development and integration of Vortex's international operations, with a focus on strengthening the company's position across the UK, Europe and emerging global markets. Supporting this strategy, Sargeant will lead Vortex's UK and Ireland Services operations, with responsibility for operational performance, business development and advancing the company's installation and rehabilitation services.

"James brings exactly the type of experience and leadership we need as we enter the next phase of our international development," said Watson. "He understands the complexities of the UK infrastructure market and has a proven ability to build teams, strengthen customer relationships and deliver operational results."

James will play a key role in advancing the services business and ensuring it has the operational capacity to support customer needs. "I'm excited to join Vortex at such an important stage in its international growth," said Sargeant. "The company has built an impressive portfolio of rehabilitation solutions, supported by highly experienced teams. My priority will be to build on that foundation."

"Together, Watson and Sargeant will be instrumental in executing Vortex's long-term international strategy, combining strategic vision with operational leadership to strengthen and scale our existing, fully integrated business across the UK and Europe. Their appointments reinforce Vortex's position as the global leader in trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation and our commitment to strengthening our international operations and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

About Vortex Companies

With more than 65 locations worldwide, Vortex Companies is a global provider of trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, delivering advanced technologies and turnkey services for the rehabilitation, replacement and protection of critical infrastructure. Vortex specialises in pipe, manhole and structure rehabilitation and manufactures CIPP liners, geopolymer and hybrid mortars, polymeric coatings, resins and grouts. Its technology portfolio also includes UV curing systems, sewer robotics and high-speed drain-cleaning equipment. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vortex-promotes-dan-watson-to-evp-vortex-international-appoints-james-sargeant-as-svp-managing-director-uk--ireland-302910865.html