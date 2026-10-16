CRISPR Market worth $6.12 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the CRISPR Market is projected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2031 from USD 3.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 388 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 319 Pages and in-depth TOC on "CRISPR Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

CRISPR Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.48 billion

USD 3.48 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.12 billion

USD 6.12 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.0%

CRISPR Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share, 49.7%, of the CRISPR market in 2025.

By offering, products accounted for the largest share of 70.7% of the CRISPR market in 2025.

By application, drug discovery & development accounted for the largest share of the CRISPR market in 2025.

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The CRISPR market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic & research institutes increasingly adopt gene-editing technologies to support drug discovery, functional genomics, therapeutic development, and agricultural research. CRISPR tools are widely used for gene knockout, knock-in, target identification and validation, disease modeling, cell line development, and high-throughput screening. Rising demand for precise, efficient genome editing is accelerating adoption of CRISPR kits & enzymes, libraries, gRNA solutions, and specialized screening and validation services. In addition, ongoing advances in CRISPR-Cas systems, gRNA design and optimization, base editing, prime editing, and gene delivery technologies are improving editing specificity, efficiency, and workflow scalability. The growing development of CRISPR-based therapies and wider application of gene editing across research and commercial settings are further supporting market expansion.

By offering, the products segment held the largest share of the CRISPR market in 2025.

By offering, the CRISPR market is segmented into products and services. In 2025, products accounted for the largest market share. This is mainly due to recurring demand for CRISPR kits, enzymes, libraries, guide RNAs, and other research consumables across gene-editing workflows. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and research institutes, use these products for gene knockout, gene activation, functional genomics, target validation, and drug discovery. The growing adoption of CRISPR-based screening and increasing gene editing research further support product consumption. Continued development of advanced Cas enzymes, optimized guide RNA solutions, and ready-to-use CRISPR kits also supports the segment's leading position.

By product type, the CRISPR kits & enzymes segment held the largest share of the CRISPR product market in 2025.

By product type, the CRISPR product market is segmented into CRISPR kits & enzymes, CRISPR libraries, and other products. In 2025, CRISPR kits & enzymes accounted for the largest market share. Their leading position is supported by their extensive use across routine gene editing, target validation, cell engineering, and functional genomics workflows. CRISPR kits provide researchers with standardized components for gene knockout, knock-in, and other genome editing experiments, while enzymes such as Cas9 and other Cas nucleases are core components of CRISPR workflows. Their broad applicability across pharmaceutical research, biotechnology R&D, and academic laboratories creates recurring demand. The availability of workflow-specific kits and improved CRISPR enzymes with enhanced editing performance further supports this segment's dominance.

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By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the CRISPR market. This is supported by strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical research activity, high investment in gene editing, and a well-established life sciences infrastructure. The US leads the region in CRISPR-based drug discovery, functional genomics, high-throughput screening, and therapeutic development. Leading CRISPR technology providers, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies create strong demand for CRISPR products and services. Growing clinical development of gene-edited therapies and continued advancements in CRISPR-Cas systems, guide RNA technologies, and screening platforms further support market growth in North America.

Key Players

Leading players in the CRISPR companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Creative Biogene (US), Fujian SunyBiotech Co., Ltd. (China), EditCo (US), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US), and Lonza (Switzerland), among others.

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CRISPR Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The CRISPR market is seeing increasing investment and funding activity, driven by expanding gene-editing therapeutic pipelines, advances in CRISPR-Cas technologies, and the growing development of next-generation approaches such as base editing, prime editing, and epigenetic editing. Investment activity is increasingly focused on improving editing precision and delivery, advancing therapeutic candidates through clinical development, and expanding applications across genetic diseases and other therapeutic areas. For instance, in January 2025, Tune Therapeutics raised USD 175 million in Series B financing to advance its epigenetic editing platform and therapeutic pipeline. The financing highlights continued investor interest in differentiated gene-editing technologies with potential to address a broader range of diseases. This funding activity supports technology development, clinical translation, and commercialization across the CRISPR market.

Revenue Shift Context

The CRISPR market is gradually shifting revenue from conventional CRISPR-Cas9 systems and basic gene-editing reagents toward higher-growth categories such as engineered Cas nucleases, advanced CRISPR kits, high-throughput screening solutions, base editing, prime editing, and specialized gene-editing services. The global CRISPR market is projected to increase from USD 3.48 billion in 2026 to USD 6.12 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.0%, with a growing share of incremental revenues expected from advanced editing platforms, customized gRNA solutions, CRISPR libraries, cell line development, and screening & validation services. Meanwhile, conventional Cas9-based products remain an important revenue base, but next-generation editing technologies and specialized services are gaining adoption across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and academic & research institutes.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the CRISPR market are being driven by the need to strengthen gene-editing technology portfolios, gain access to proprietary CRISPR platforms, expand therapeutic development capabilities, and acquire expertise in next-generation editing and delivery technologies. Such transactions also enable companies to broaden their presence across drug discovery, functional genomics, and CRISPR-based therapeutic development.

CRISPR MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Deal Size June 2025 Acquisition Demeetra AgBio (US) Hera BioLabs (US) Demeetra acquired Hera BioLabs, bringing Super piggyBac licensing, development, and commercial activities under Demeetra. The acquisition expanded Demeetra's genome-engineering portfolio and incorporated Hera's in vitro capabilities into its internal R&D operations. NA July 2024 Acquisition Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) BioVectra Inc. (Canada) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) acquired BioVectra, Inc. (Canada), enhancing its biopharma solutions with BioVectra's expertise in biologics and gene editing. The acquisition expanded Agilent's drug development and manufacturing capabilities. USD 925 Million

Company Revenue Share Details

The top four players collectively account for approximately 25-27% of the global CRISPR market, indicating a highly competitive landscape. This reflects established life sciences companies alongside specialized gene-editing technology and service providers. Key market participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Creative Biogene (US), Fujian SunvBiotech Co., Ltd. (China), EditCo (US), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US), and Lonza (Switzerland). These companies compete across CRISPR kits & enzymes, libraries, gRNA solutions, cell line development, screening & validation, and other gene-editing services. Continued innovation in advanced CRISPR systems, editing optimization, high-throughput screening, and specialized services is further intensifying competition across the market.

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