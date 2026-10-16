George Town, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has wrapped its participation in TOKEN2049 Singapore as a platinum sponsor. Over two days at Marina Bay Sands, traders, influencers and partners visited the BTCC booth and met the team. Centered on a giant receipt installation that highlighted the exchange's zero-fee commitment, the booth brought BTCC's 0-Barrier Trading theme to life in Singapore.

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Zero-Barrier Theme Brought to Life

Built around the 0-Barrier Trading theme, the booth showcased BTCC's four core pillars: 0 Fees, 0 Friction, 0 Distance and 0 Panic. The receipt installation put the first of these front and center, giving visitors a hands-on look at what trading without fees looks like.

The BTCC booth brought the 0-Barrier Trading theme to life, from 0 Fees and 0 Friction to 0 Distance and 0 Panic.

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BTCC's giant receipt installation became a photo spot for visitors, many sharing it on social media.

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Inside the booth, the BTCC Traders Club room served as a space for more in-depth conversations. BTCC sat down for interviews with influencers and creators, covering trading, community and the road ahead for crypto.

The BTCC team sat down with influencers and creators for in-depth conversations.

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Thousands of visitors checked in at the booth, participated in the Gold Bar Challenge and shared on social media to receive the full BTCC x AFA merch collection.

Visitors took on the Gold Bar Challenge excitedly to get the BTCC x AFA merch collection.

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Where Crypto Meets Football

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Available exclusively at the booth, the limited-edition merch collection celebrates BTCC's partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The six-piece collection blends crypto-native humor with football culture:

Crypto Bro X-ray bag: a metallic-finish piece featuring an X-ray of a crypto native's everyday items

"Bear Market Survivor" selfie fan

"Professional Dip Buyer" cap

BTCC Traders Club card holder

Crypto meme water bottle

BTCC cell phone lanyard

Meaningful Conversations at The Rooftop Afters

After two days on the show floor, BTCC brought the community together on October 8 for "BTCC The Rooftop Afters," an exclusive rooftop evening in Singapore with partners including Tencent Cloud, MegazoneCloud and BeInCrypto.

Influencers, traders and creators came together for meaningful conversations about the road ahead for the industry and the traders who power it.

The conversation moved outdoors at "BTCC The Rooftop Afters," where traders, creators and partners gathered under the Singapore night sky.

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"Trade to Win" Campaign Concludes With Top Traders Rewarded

Alongside the on-site events, BTCC's TOKEN2049 Trade to Win competition rewarded traders worldwide. Top traders were invited to join the event in Singapore, with BTCC distributing a total of $1M in rewards.

Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC, commented on the event: "TOKEN2049 Singapore gave us the chance to put faces to the community we've been building for 15 years. It was great to meet traders in person, hear what they need and see how many of them stopped by to talk with the team. It reinforced something we believe at BTCC: trust is earned one trader at a time, through consistency, transparency and a platform that puts users first. The conversations we had in Singapore will help shape what we build next."

During the event, BTCC also refreshed its Trust Center, where Hung shared his views on security and on 15 years of earning traders' trust.

With TOKEN2049 Singapore now behind it, BTCC will carry its 0-Barrier Trading vision from the show floor back to the platform, with a continued focus on lower costs, easier access and trader trust.

BTCCTOKEN2049 | BTCC15

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

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