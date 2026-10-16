On September 17, 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Biosergen AB and Flerie AB, to delist the shares of Biosergen AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Today, October 16, Biosergen AB disclosed that the Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between Biosergen AB and Flerie AB and that the last day of trading in the shares of Biosergen AB will be October 22, 2026 (previously October 21, 2026).

Short name: BIOSGN ISIN code: SE0026821852 Order book ID: 228458

Accordingly, the last trading day in the shares of Biosergen AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 22, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.