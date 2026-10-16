Kolter Homes Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of the Clubhouse at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club in Port St. Lucie, FL

Experience Astor Creek's country club lifestyle at the October 24 clubhouse anniversary celebration, featuring resort-style amenities, championship golf and newly released homesites.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Award-winning homebuilder Kolter Homes invites guests to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Astor Creek Golf & Country Club clubhouse on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Set within a gated golf course community in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the celebration offers an opportunity to experience the community's distinctive country club lifestyle, explore its resort-style amenities and discover newly released homesites near Floyd Lake and the championship golf course.

Over the past year, the clubhouse has become the heart of Astor Creek, bringing together elevated dining, wellness, recreation and social experiences in a setting overlooking the championship golf course. Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments, tour the clubhouse and experience the atmosphere that makes Astor Creek a distinctive destination for new homebuyers on Florida's Treasure Coast.

Celebrating One Year of Resort-Style Living at Astor Creek

At Astor Creek, the clubhouse is a natural extension of home, where mornings might begin with a workout, afternoons unfold beside the resort-style pool and evenings bring neighbors together for dining and cocktails overlooking the golf course.

Residents can enjoy leisurely lunches at the full-service restaurant, stay active with personalized training in the EGYM-equipped fitness center or meet friends for a match on the community's pickleball and tennis courts. A full-time Lifestyle Coordinator enhances the experience with a calendar of social gatherings, recreation and activities throughout the year.

"The clubhouse was envisioned as a place where residents could enjoy every aspect of the country club lifestyle, from everyday moments to special celebrations," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President of Kolter Homes. "As we celebrate its first anniversary, we're inviting guests to experience the atmosphere and connections that make Astor Creek such a special place to call home."

New Golf and Lake View Homesites in Port St. Lucie

Adding to the celebration, Kolter Homes has released a limited collection of new cul-de-sac homesites near Floyd Lake and the 15th, 16th and 17th holes of Astor Creek's championship golf course.

These newly released homesites offer an opportunity to enjoy spacious outdoor living surrounded by scenic lake and golf course landscapes. Astor Creek's collection of new construction homes in Port St. Lucie features floorplans ranging from two to six bedrooms and more than 5,000 square feet, with flexible living spaces and opportunities to personalize structural details and interior finishes. These golf course homes in Port St. Lucie bring together generous living spaces, scenic surroundings and the comforts of an established country club community.

For those considering a faster move, a selection of Move-In Ready Homes at Astor Creek is also available, featuring professionally selected fixtures, finishes and design details.

Championship Golf and Country Club Living at Astor Creek

Complementing the clubhouse experience is Astor Creek's 18-hole championship golf course, designed by award-winning architect Chris Wilczynski. Golf membership is included with every new home, allowing residents to enjoy morning rounds, practice sessions and the camaraderie of the game just moments from home.

The course features five tee options and expansive practice facilities, including a 15-acre driving range, 3-acre short-game complex and 15,000-square-foot practice green. Together with the clubhouse and resort-style amenities, the golf experience creates a distinctive setting for everyday living in Port St. Lucie.

Join the Astor Creek Clubhouse Anniversary Celebration October 24

Join Kolter Homes on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m., for an afternoon of refreshments, clubhouse tours and an opportunity to explore the latest homebuying opportunities at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club.

Experience the lifestyle firsthand, preview newly released golf and lake view homesites, and see how championship golf, resort-style amenities and thoughtfully designed homes come together in this gated Port St. Lucie community.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-celebrates-one-year-anniversary-of-the-clubhouse-at-astor-creek-golf-and-c-1235848