Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-On's Digitalage Demonstrates Governed AI Newsroom Infrastructure From Source to Delivery

Working pilot is designed to preserve source traceability, editorial approval, production state, quality controls, catalog identity and delivery history across an automated media workflow

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc., has developed a working pilot console for its AI-assisted news-video infrastructure, demonstrating an end-to-end workflow that moves source material through editorial review, video production, quality control, cataloging and delivery.

The pilot advances Digitalage beyond individual media-generation tools toward a broader operating layer designed for publishers, news organizations, communications companies and enterprises that need to produce media at scale while preserving source traceability, editorial control and an operating record.

Digitalage is building around the full media lifecycle:

INGEST. VERIFY. PRODUCE. REVIEW. GOVERN. DELIVER.

Peter Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Hop-on, Inc. and Founder and Chairman of Digitalage, said:

"This is exactly what I mean when I say Digitalage is infrastructure, not another AI video generator."

"Generating a video is the easy part. The bigger problem is everything around it. Where did the story come from? What source supports it? Who approved it? Did it pass quality review? Can it be changed without rebuilding everything? Where was it delivered? Can you prove what happened?"

"Anyone can push a button and make a video. We are building the infrastructure behind the button."

THREE PATHS FROM SOURCE TO VIDEO

The current pilot demonstrates three distinct production workflows.

The first allows an authorized user to provide source text and produce a video using an AI presenter.

The second allows incoming feed content to trigger production automatically through configurable rules, allowing those rules to determine whether material proceeds through the workflow without manual intervention.

The third provides an editorially controlled path in which a proposed script is checked against its underlying source material and held for human approval before rendering begins.

Together, those workflows are intended to allow organizations to automate routine production without surrendering editorial authority when human review is required.

AN OPERATING SYSTEM AROUND THE MEDIA

The working pilot brings multiple production, editorial and governance functions into a unified console.

Capabilities demonstrated by the Digitalage development team include:

Source-text and feed-based story ingestion

AI-presenter video generation

Rule-based automated processing

Source-to-script editorial review

Human approval before rendering

A 14-stage rendering workflow

A 71-check video quality report

Story and editorial management

Feed and automation-rule management

Media cataloging

Reusable brand kits

Signed webhook delivery

Per-run API capability validation and usage tracking

The system currently includes 87 working API capabilities.

The console tracks which capabilities are exercised and validated during each individual workflow run. Accordingly, a display such as "4 of 87" reflects the number of capabilities used or validated in that specific run, not the number of capabilities available or functioning across the system.

Automated testing, engineering review, improvements and bug fixes continue across the platform.

Digitalage is developing the architecture as a multi-vendor environment rather than one dependent on a single AI model or provider.

The objective is infrastructure capable of orchestrating the tools each workflow requires.

AUTOMATION WITHOUT REMOVING ACCOUNTABILITY

Digitalage believes artificial intelligence will dramatically increase the speed and volume at which media can be created.

The company also believes greater automation makes provenance, source traceability, editorial controls and auditable production processes more important, not less.

The Digitalage architecture is being designed so routine workflows can be automated while organizations retain human approval where editorial policy requires it.

The system is also being developed to preserve underlying source material and production state so changes can be made within the workflow rather than forcing an editor to rebuild an entire production from the beginning.

Robert T. Braun, CEO of Digitalage, said:

"Enterprise customers do not simply need another tool that can generate content. They need reliability, repeatability, governance, control and an operating record."

"As these systems scale, the value is not simply in creating another piece of media. It is in maintaining the source, rights, editorial decisions, production state and delivery history around that media."

"That is what turns a collection of AI tools into enterprise infrastructure."

THE MEDIA KEEPS ITS HISTORY

Most generative tools are designed to produce an output.

Digitalage is being developed around a different model:

The finished media should retain an operating record of how it came into existence.

That record is designed to include the underlying source material, script development, editorial decisions, approval state, production stages, quality review, catalog identity and delivery history.

The objective is to allow an organization to know not only what was published, but also how it got there.

That distinction becomes increasingly important as organizations move from manually producing individual pieces of content to using artificial intelligence and automation to produce media at scale.

Michaels said:

"A finished video should not become a dead file the moment it is rendered."

"We want the source, the decisions, the approvals, the production history and the delivery record to remain connected to the media."

"Most AI tools give you an output. We are building infrastructure that remembers how the output was created."

ONE INFRASTRUCTURE LAYER ACROSS THE MEDIA LIFECYCLE

The news-video console is part of a broader Digitalage architecture being developed across live broadcasting, replay, recorded media, creator monetization, moderation, provenance, searchable catalogs, AI-assisted publishing, rights-aware workflows and enterprise licensing.

Digitalage is also being designed to work alongside production tools creators already use.

Rather than requiring creators to abandon established broadcasting workflows or audiences, Digitalage is designed to accept streams through workflows compatible with production environments such as OBS.

The strategy is straightforward:

CREATORS SHOULD NOT HAVE TO START OVER SIMPLY TO ADD DIGITALAGE.

OBS functions as a production control room where creators can manage cameras, audio and graphics before sending a live stream to an audience.

Digitalage's stream-key workflow is designed to allow creators to add Digitalage alongside existing broadcast channels rather than requiring them to replace those channels.

Digitalage's creator application, currently in testing, connects multiple portions of this lifecycle, including live broadcasting, replay, timed interaction, catalogs and access-pass payment functionality.

When a live event ends, the Digitalage model is designed to continue.

The live stream can become a replay.

The replay can become part of the creator's catalog.

Conversation can remain connected to the moment that created it.

The resulting media can continue creating opportunities for discovery, access and monetization.

The same architectural philosophy now extends into news production.

A story can begin as source material, move through structured editorial and production stages, become finished media and enter a persistent catalog rather than existing only as a one-time AI render.

Digitalage summarizes the model with a simple principle:

"Live is the moment. The catalog is the business."

FROM WORKING PILOT TO COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT

With the core workflow now demonstrated, Digitalage's next phase is focused on converting the pilot into deployable enterprise infrastructure.

Current work includes production hardening, performance testing, determining finished-media production costs, configuring customer-specific workflows, establishing pricing and finalizing commercial billing architecture for the newsroom product.

The current news-video pilot operates on a local development stack, and certain production components remain under continuous review, testing and development.

Digitalage is not announcing commercial revenue or a completed customer deployment from the newsroom pilot at this time.

The company intends to demonstrate the system to prospective publishers, news organizations, communications companies and enterprise customers as development reaches the appropriate stage.

Signed commercial agreements and deployments will be announced when and if they are finalized.

The objective is now to move from demonstrated technology to controlled commercial deployment.

DIGITALAGE: NOT A PLATFORM. INFRASTRUCTURE.

Digitalage's development work now spans multiple interconnected layers of the media lifecycle, including live broadcasting, replay, VOD, creator access and monetization, moderation, content processing, searchable media, AI-assisted production and enterprise workflows.

Rather than developing isolated applications for each media format or tying the company's future to a single artificial-intelligence provider, Digitalage is pursuing an infrastructure model in which live, recorded, human-created and AI-assisted media can operate through a shared underlying architecture.

Michaels concluded:

"We spent years building pieces of this architecture. Now those pieces are beginning to work together."

"Live. Replay. Verification. Moderation. News production. Rights. Delivery. Monetization."

"Not a platform. Infrastructure."

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a publicly traded technology company and the parent company of Digitalage, Inc.

Through Digitalage, the company is developing stateful media infrastructure for live and recorded content, creator media, publishing workflows, provenance, content governance, searchable catalogs, rights-aware distribution and monetization.

For more information, visit Digitalage.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Digitalage's technology, AI-assisted video-production infrastructure, multi-vendor architecture, product development, production deployment, pricing, operating costs, prospective customers, commercialization efforts, commercial relationships, licensing opportunities, potential revenues and other anticipated developments.

These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially. The pilot described in this release remains under development and testing. Certain functionality, production infrastructure, billing systems, commercial terms and deployment requirements have not been finalized.

There can be no assurance that testing will result in commercial deployment, that prospective customer discussions will result in agreements, that any agreements will generate revenue, or that anticipated benefits will be realized.

Hop-on, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Peter Michaels, Sr.

Chairman and CEO

Hop-on, Inc.

949-756-9008

peter@hop-on.com

Digitalage.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hop-ons-digitalage-demonstrates-governed-ai-newsroom-infrastructu-1237723