Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an in-depth interview with Dirk Harbecke, Chairman of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK | OTCQX: RCKTF | FSE: RJIB). Rock Tech is building a vertically integrated lithium business that links the Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario with a planned lithium converter in Red Rock. Dirk Harbecke explains what has changed over the past four months, from the binding seven-year spodumene offtake agreement with Transamine, which includes a prepayment framework of up to US$80 million, to the preliminary Red Rock capital cost estimate of around C$596 million. He describes why Rock Tech restructured the plant design, how the company wants to compete with Asian producers on both CAPEX and operating costs, and why it sees itself as a platform that manages converters rather than funding them from its own balance sheet. You will also hear how BMI Group's C$200 million commitment, government support and project finance are meant to come together, what the German Guben converter teaches the Canadian project about execution risk, and which milestones are next: the final feasibility study in December, a final investment decision, additional drilling at Georgia Lake and a recently closed private placement involving a strategic investor in the Guben converter. Whether you're an investor following critical minerals or the Western battery supply chain, this interview shows what has to happen before construction can begin.