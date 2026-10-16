Devonian Health Group Inc.: Devonian Health Group Provides Update on its Planned NYSE American Listing

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian" or the "Company") (TSXV: GSD) (OTCQB: DVHGF) today provides an update on its proposed listing on the NYSE American in connection with its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering"), as initially announced on July 27, 2026, and subsequently updated in the Company's press releases dated August 18, 2026, and September 11, 2026.

The Company remains committed to completing this initiative. Devonian continues to actively work with ThinkEquity on the preparations and necessary steps to complete the Offering and the listing of its common shares and warrants on the NYSE American under the symbols "DHGR" and "DHGR WS," respectively.

The Company will provide an update, by way of a press release, of the revised anticipated date for the commencement of trading of its securities on the NYSE American and the expected closing date of the Offering, both of which remain undetermined at this time.

The Offering and the proposed listing on the NYSE American are subject to market conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals, including those of the NYSE American LLC and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed or, if completed, as to its timing, size or final terms. The Company remains listed on the TSXV.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No securities will be offered or sold to investors residing in Québec or elsewhere in Canada in connection with the Offering.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune fibroinflammatory disease with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of fibroinflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to atopic dermatitis, radiodermatitis and ulcerative colitis.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the-art extraction facility. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSXV (TSXV: GSD) and currently quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com.

Forward-looking statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements concerning the ongoing efforts to obtain the proposed listing of the Company's common shares and warrants on the NYSE American, the potential completion of the Company's initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering"), the proposed trading symbols, the required regulatory approvals, the potential dates for the commencement of trading and the closing of the Offering, and, more generally, statements included under the heading "About Devonian," constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release. They can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "will," or similar expressions, including their negative forms or grammatical variations, which indicate that certain events or outcomes may occur or be achieved.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, the Company's ability to complete the Offering and the proposed listing on the NYSE American, obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, including those of the NYSE American LLC and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), as well as uncertainties regarding the timing, size and final terms of the Offering. There can be no assurance that the Offering or the listing on the NYSE American will be completed, or that the Company's anticipated objectives and timelines will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of informing readers of management's expectations and plans regarding the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as a number of significant risk factors and future events could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by the cautionary statements contained in the Company's other filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement relating to the Offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material differences between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Devonian Health Group Inc.