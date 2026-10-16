Wissen Research LLC: Produced Water Treatment Market to Reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2031 | Wissen Research

Produced Water Treatment Market to Reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2031 | Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global produced water treatment market is valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Oil and gas production brings large volumes of water to the surface along with the hydrocarbons, and that produced water has to be treated, recycled, reinjected, discharged, or disposed of. How much comes up depends on the reservoir, the production method, and the maturity of the field, and the oldest and unconventional fields create the heaviest water-management needs.

What is changing is the goal. Freshwater is getting harder and costlier to source, hauling and disposal bills add up, and discharge rules keep tightening. As a result, operators are increasingly treating produced water recycling and beneficial reuse as the target instead of disposal.

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From Disposal to Reuse: Operators Are Treating Produced Water to Fit the Job

Produced water management is moving away from the old treat-and-dispose model toward recycling and reuse, and the shift is most visible where disposal capacity, freshwater supply, hauling costs, or regulation are tight. Instead of treating water to a single standard, operators and providers are increasingly treating it to the quality its end use requires, whether that is discharge, reinjection, recycling, or reuse. The report describes this as a focus on end-water quality over individual treatment steps, a shift that raises demand for filtration, desalination, water polishing, automation, and water-quality monitoring.

A pilot in Texas shows what that looks like in practice. In June 2026, Western Midstream Partners started up a second produced-water treatment pilot with four producers, designed to turn 2,000 barrels a day of produced water into roughly 1,000 barrels a day of reclaimed freshwater. Government is backing the direction as well. The U.S. Department of Energy funds technologies that make produced water suitable for beneficial uses and lower treatment costs, and the EPA is reviewing oil and gas wastewater regulations with beneficial reuse in mind. Some developers are even looking at produced water as a possible source of lithium and other valuable minerals, although the report notes that commercial-scale recovery is still under development.

Compact and Integrated Systems Gain Ground, Especially Offshore

Treatment is also being rethought as a system instead of a series of isolated steps. Providers are moving toward integrated treatment trains and compact treatment systems that combine several separation and purification processes in one unit. That matters offshore, where deck space, equipment weight, power use, maintenance, and reliability are all constrained. Combining decantation, hydrocycloning, separation, and filtration cuts the number of treatment stages and simplifies integration, and developers are working on lower chemical and energy use, higher flow rates, and more automation. Compact systems can also let operators add treatment capacity without modifying existing production infrastructure.

Established tools still carry the load. Separators, hydrocyclones, flotation systems, filtration, and chemical treatment remain important for bulk removal of oil and suspended solids, while membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, advanced oxidation, and thermal treatment are added where the water is headed for recycling, reinjection, discharge, or other beneficial uses.

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What's Fueling Growth in the Produced Water Treatment Market

Rising production and aging fields: More oil and gas output, older fields, and unconventional extraction are increasing produced water and flowback volumes, creating continuous demand for treatment, recycling, reinjection, and disposal capacity.

More oil and gas output, older fields, and unconventional extraction are increasing produced water and flowback volumes, creating continuous demand for treatment, recycling, reinjection, and disposal capacity. Freshwater scarcity and cost: Rising freshwater costs and disposal expenses encourage operators to recycle produced water for hydraulic fracturing and other oilfield uses.

Rising freshwater costs and disposal expenses encourage operators to recycle produced water for hydraulic fracturing and other oilfield uses. Tighter discharge rules: Stricter limits on hydrocarbons, suspended solids, salinity, and other pollutants push operators to upgrade treatment plants and add polishing technologies.

Stricter limits on hydrocarbons, suspended solids, salinity, and other pollutants push operators to upgrade treatment plants and add polishing technologies. High hauling and disposal costs: Transportation, storage, disposal, chemicals, energy, and freshwater procurement costs are pushing operators toward more efficient treatment and on-site reuse.

Transportation, storage, disposal, chemicals, energy, and freshwater procurement costs are pushing operators toward more efficient treatment and on-site reuse. Government support: U.S. Department of Energy funding for treatment technologies and the EPA's review of oil and gas wastewater regulations are supporting reuse.

U.S. Department of Energy funding for treatment technologies and the EPA's review of oil and gas wastewater regulations are supporting reuse. Unconventional production: Well completion in unconventional plays needs a lot of water and returns a significant amount of produced water, which sustains demand for treatment, recycling, and water-management infrastructure.

Challenges Facing the Produced Water Treatment Market

Produced water is not a uniform product, and that is the core difficulty. Variable chemistry, high salinity, hydrocarbons, suspended solids, scaling, and fouling complicate treatment, and water characteristics change from field to field and application to application. That can drive up chemical use, energy consumption, equipment complexity, and maintenance costs. Meeting higher purity targets adds capital and operating cost as well, particularly because of membrane fouling, scaling, and concentrate management.

Offshore operations face extra limits on equipment footprint, weight, energy use, maintenance, and reliability. Fluctuating water composition and flow rates make consistent performance difficult, which increases the need for continuous monitoring and flexible treatment configurations.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Produced Water Treatment Market

In July 2026, Aquatech International LLC of the United States announced the acquisition of Metito Chemical Solutions (METICHEM), a UAE-based provider of water-treatment chemicals and operations and maintenance services. METICHEM had operated across 46 countries with 700 employees. The acquisition strengthens Aquatech's global services capabilities in treatment chemicals, operations and maintenance, digital optimization, and long-term water-plant performance, supporting integrated water-management solutions.

In June 2026, Western Midstream Partners, LP of the United States announced the start-up of its second produced-water treatment pilot facility in Texas, developed with Chevron U.S.A. Inc., ConocoPhillips Company, Devon Energy Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation. The facility is designed to treat 2,000 barrels per day of produced water and generate approximately 1,000 barrels per day of reclaimed freshwater for industrial cooling, irrigation, and other applications.

One deal adds chemicals and operating expertise to a treatment company, and the other tests turning produced water into usable freshwater.

Key Insights from Produced Water Treatment Market Analysis

Tertiary treatment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by treatment type during 2026-2031, driven by the need to remove dissolved salts, residual hydrocarbons, and fine contaminants to meet reuse and discharge requirements. Membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, advanced oxidation, and thermal treatment support growth by improving water recovery, and Department of Energy research on treatment economics is strengthening demand.

is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by treatment type during 2026-2031, driven by the need to remove dissolved salts, residual hydrocarbons, and fine contaminants to meet reuse and discharge requirements. Membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, advanced oxidation, and thermal treatment support growth by improving water recovery, and Department of Energy research on treatment economics is strengthening demand. Conventional sources held the largest share by source type in 2025, reflecting the large installed base of conventional oil and gas production facilities that still produce substantial volumes from older fields. Water composition varies widely by region and geological formation, which creates demand for systems that adapt to different contaminants.

held the largest share by source type in 2025, reflecting the large installed base of conventional oil and gas production facilities that still produce substantial volumes from older fields. Water composition varies widely by region and geological formation, which creates demand for systems that adapt to different contaminants. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by extensive oil and gas production, large water volumes, wide development of unconventional resources, well-developed treatment and disposal infrastructure, and rising investment in recycling and reuse.

held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by extensive oil and gas production, large water volumes, wide development of unconventional resources, well-developed treatment and disposal infrastructure, and rising investment in recycling and reuse. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by continuing oil and gas production, growing concern for water management, and upstream investment in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia.

is the fastest-growing region, supported by continuing oil and gas production, growing concern for water management, and upstream investment in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia. The market is moderately fragmented, with large oilfield-service and engineering companies competing alongside specialized water-treatment technology providers.

Key Players in the Produced Water Treatment Market

The competitive landscape includes oilfield-service companies, integrated engineering companies, water-treatment technology providers, and specialized produced-water treatment companies, which compete through treatment technology portfolios, installed base, project execution, offshore experience, operating services, and integrated water-management offerings.

The report names SLB (US), Halliburton Company (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), and TechnipFMC plc (UK) as the top five players, with established capabilities across produced-water treatment equipment, oil and solids separation, water-management services, engineering, offshore treatment systems, recycling, and advanced treatment technologies. Large integrated players benefit from established oil and gas relationships, project execution capabilities, and broad technology portfolios, while specialists compete through differentiated treatment technologies, compact and modular systems, advanced water treatment, and application-specific expertise.

Other companies profiled in the report include Siemens Energy AG (Germany), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Aquatech International LLC (US), Frames Group B.V. (Netherlands), and Weatherford International plc (US). The report also covers NOV Inc., Ovivo Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., TETRA Technologies, Inc., SUEZ S.A., Sulzer Ltd, and LiqTech International, Inc., among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the produced water treatment market, with the United States the largest contributor because of its large producing capability and the considerable volumes of produced water in major shale and conventional production areas. The U.S. also has a well-built environment of regulation, research, and technology development for produced water management. The USGS operates a national geochemical database of produced water samples from oil and gas operations, the Department of Energy continues to finance treatment and management technologies, including recycling and beneficial reuse, and the EPA's ongoing review of oil and gas wastewater regulations is examining the potential for beneficial reuse.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Continuing oil and gas production, growing concern for water management, and upstream investment in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia support demand. Offshore production plays an important role in several markets and creates a need for compact, efficient, and reliable treatment systems that meet operating and discharge specifications. Growing pressure on operators to conserve water, manage the environment, recycle produced water, and cut freshwater use adds to demand, and investment in unconventional and mature-field production in some countries is expected to fuel it further.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global produced water treatment market is segmented across product and service type, treatment type, source type, application type, and region:

By Product & Service Type: Equipment Operations & Maintenance Consulting & Engineering

By Treatment Type: Primary Treatment Secondary Treatment Tertiary Treatment

By Source Type: Conventional Unconventional

By Application Type: On-Shore Off-Shore

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the produced water treatment market? A: The global produced water treatment market is estimated at USD 10.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the produced water treatment market? A: The produced water treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What is produced water treatment? A: Produced water treatment refers to the equipment, technologies, products, and services used to separate, remove, reduce, or otherwise manage contaminants in water generated during oil and gas production, preparing it for disposal, reinjection, recycling, discharge, or beneficial reuse. It spans physical separation, thermal, chemical, electrochemical, and biological treatment, filtration, membrane treatment, and desalination.

Q: Which treatment type is growing fastest in the produced water treatment market? A: Tertiary treatment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by treatment type during 2026-2031, driven by the need to remove dissolved salts, residual hydrocarbons, and fine contaminants to meet water reuse and discharge requirements.

Q: Which source type leads the produced water treatment market? A: Conventional sources held the largest share by source type in 2025, reflecting the large installed base of conventional oil and gas production facilities that still produce substantial volumes of produced water from older fields.

Q: Which region leads the produced water treatment market? A: North America held the largest share of the produced water treatment market in 2025, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the produced water treatment market? A: Leading companies in the produced water treatment market include SLB, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Company, Veolia Environnement S.A., and TechnipFMC plc.

Q: Why are operators shifting from disposal to produced water reuse? A: Reuse reduces freshwater consumption, particularly in unconventional production, and lowers the cost of water transportation, storage, and disposal. Tighter discharge rules and U.S. government support for treatment and reuse technologies are reinforcing the shift.

The shift the report describes is from disposing of produced water to treating it for a purpose. For technology providers, the work ahead is making treatment systems compact, efficient, and reliable enough to handle water whose chemistry changes from one field to the next.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

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