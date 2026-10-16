Church of Scientology International: Scientology Mission of Shizuoka Marks First Anniversary at Foot of Mount Fuji

One year after opening at the foot of Mount Fuji, the Church of Scientology Mission of Shizuoka marks its first anniversary on October 25, 2026, with courses, seminars and a public display in operation.

SHIZUOKA, JP / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / The Church of Scientology Mission of Shizuoka marks its first anniversary on October 25, 2026, completing one year of operation at its location on Road 75 in Shizuoka City, Japan. The anniversary is the Mission's first annual milestone since it opened as an Ideal Scientology Mission in October 2025.

Shizuoka City is the capital of Shizuoka Prefecture, located on Honshu, the main island of Japan, between the Pacific coast and the slopes of Mount Fuji. The Mission serves residents of the city and the surrounding region, and is one of the Church of Scientology's centers in Japan.

Over its first year, the Mission has operated as a center for the introductory services of the Scientology religion. These include Life Improvement Courses on everyday subjects such as marriage, parenting, personal motivation and goal setting; seminars on topics including personal efficiency and the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology; and auditing, the religion's form of spiritual counseling. The Mission also maintains a Public Information Display with multimedia presentations on the beliefs and practices of the Scientology religion and on the life of its Founder. The display is open to visitors.

Scientology Missions are local centers of the Scientology religion that deliver its basic and introductory services. An Ideal Mission is one equipped to provide the full range of those services under one roof. The Shizuoka Mission opened on October 25, 2025, following a dedication ceremony attended by parishioners and guests from across Japan and from overseas, including Taiwan and Australia. The one-year mark follows the Mission's first full annual cycle of courses, seminars and public access.

At the Mission's dedication, the Executive Director said: "This Mission represents more than a building. It's a new starting point." One year later, the Mission is in regular operation, with courses, seminars and the Public Information Display open to residents of Shizuoka and the surrounding region.

The Church of Scientology Mission of Shizuoka is located on Road 75 in Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. More information about the Scientology religion is available at scientology.org.

Media Contact

Organization: Church of Scientology International

Contact Person Name: Dave Bloomberg - Media Relations

Website: https://www.scientology.org/

Email: mediarelations@churchofscientology.net

Contact Number: +13239603500

Address: 6331 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

Address 2: STE 1200

City: LOS ANGELES

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Church of Scientology International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/scientology-mission-of-shizuoka-marks-first-anniversary-at-foot-o-1237659